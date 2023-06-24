Tough tussle: Clinton breaks free from Camanche 9-8

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Clinton had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Camanche 9-8 in Iowa high school baseball on June 24.

In recent action on June 12, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Camanche took on Calamus-Wheatland on June 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Goose Lake Northeast takes down Riverside Highland 15-8

Goose Lake Northeast's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 15-8 win over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school baseball action on June 24.

Recently on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Durant in a baseball game.

Kalona Hillcrest Academy shoots past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep with early burst 12-2

Kalona Hillcrest Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2 on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a baseball game.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Troy Mills North Linn on top of Goose Lake Northeast 5-3

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Troy Mills North Linn did just enough to beat Goose Lake Northeast 5-3 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 24.

In recent action on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant.

