A vice-like defensive effort helped Davenport Assumption squeeze Bettendorf 10-0 in a shutout performance at Davenport Assumption High on June 1 in Iowa baseball action.
In recent action on May 27, Davenport Assumption faced off against West Des Moines Valley and Bettendorf took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on May 25 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School.
