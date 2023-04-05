East Moline United Township left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Sherrard from start to finish for a 11-3 victory at Sherrard High on April 5 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 30, Sherrard faced off against Morrison and East Moline United Township took on Moline on March 29 at Moline High School.

