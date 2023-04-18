East Moline United Township showed top form to dominate Orion during a 15-5 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 14, Orion faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and East Moline United Township took on Aledo Mercer County on April 13 at Aledo Mercer County High School.
