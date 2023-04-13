Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that East Moline United Township passed in a 6-5 victory at Aledo Mercer County's expense on April 13 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Monmouth United and East Moline United Township took on Sherrard on April 5 at Sherrard High School.
