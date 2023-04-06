Port Byron Riverdale's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Morrison 13-2 on April 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 30, Morrison faced off against Sherrard and Port Byron Riverdale took on Bartlett on March 28 at Bartlett High School.
