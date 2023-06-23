It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goose Lake Northeast wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Wilton in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.