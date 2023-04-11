Port Byron Riverdale walked the high-wire before edging Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 11.
In recent action on April 6, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Port Byron Riverdale took on Morrison on April 6 at Morrison High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.