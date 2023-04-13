Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Orion chalked up in tripping Sherrard 8-6 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 13.

In recent action on April 8, Sherrard faced off against East Dubuque and Orion took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.