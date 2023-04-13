Port Byron Riverdale put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a 11-7 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 13.

In recent action on April 8, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Eureka and Port Byron Riverdale took on Morrison on April 6 at Morrison High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.