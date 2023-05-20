Fan stress was at an all-time high as Rock Island did just enough to beat Davenport North 4-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 20.

Recently on May 13, Rock Island squared off with Peoria Richwoods in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.