Mighty close, mighty fine, Sherrard wore a victory shine after clipping Orion 10-9 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 11.
In recent action on April 7, Orion faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Sherrard took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 6 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School.
