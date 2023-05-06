Rock Island showed its poise to outlast a game East Moline United Township squad for a 6-4 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 6.

In recent action on April 29, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Bartonville Limestone on May 2 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

