DES MOINES — Julien Broderson had not pitched in a game for 22 days.
Other than a bullpen session late last week, the Davenport Assumption junior hardly touched a baseball in that period since he was competing at the Cadet and Junior national wrestling championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
Broderson displayed no signs of rust or nerves in his state tournament debut Tuesday.
The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and pitched a two-hit shutout in leading third-ranked Assumption to a 5-0 win over Bondurant-Farrar in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Principal Park.
“He doesn’t let things get in his way,” Assumption coach Billy Argo said. “He just has a mindset about him, assuming a good portion of that comes from the way he has to get himself ready to compete on the wrestling mat. He has that kind of bulldog mentality when he plays baseball too.”
Assumption, 35-5 all-time in state tournament games, faces Sioux City Heelan (32-10) in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders squeaked out a 3-2 win over Solon in eight innings.
Broderson has won back-to-back state wrestling titles in 2A, including an undefeated season this past winter. He earned all-American honors for the second time at Fargo in the Greco-Roman division last week.
The spotlight did not faze him one bit.
“The state wrestling tournament is a huge platform, thousands of fans there,” Broderson said. “Being in that big stage for wrestling, it definitely eased my nerves coming here and pitching today.”
Catcher Jayson Willers had an inkling Bondurant-Farrar hitters were in for a grueling day before Broderson tossed his first pitch.
“He didn’t miss a spot (with his pitches) in the bullpen,” Willers said. “You could just tell by his body language he was ready to go.”
Pitching at the sophomore level a season ago, Broderson needed only 84 pitches to finish off the Bluejays in 1 hour and 25 minutes to improve to 7-0 with a 1.01 ERA on the season.
Broderson retired 15 in a row at one point and went to a three-ball count only twice. Of his first 57 pitches, 44 were strikes.
Impressively, he did it with just two pitches — a fastball and curveball.
“I threw one or two changeups the whole time,” Broderson said. “If you have two pitches you throw well, you don’t need to have three or four like most guys.”
It has been a juggling act for Broderson between baseball and wrestling. Argo said Broderson was reluctant to come out initially with his summer wrestling schedule.
Broderson also is trying to sort out his future. He’s had in-home wrestling visits with Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Iowa’s wrestling staff has seen him pitch this summer, while Northern Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota State have reached out.
“It has been a fun process so far,” he said.
Broderson has been appreciative of the flexibility the Assumption baseball coaches have shown with his schedule. He missed all three postseason games leading up to state because of wrestling in Fargo.
“In a lot of years, he would have thrown meaningful innings for us last year,” Argo said, “but to say I expected this would not be true. He’s gone above and beyond our expectations, maybe not his own.
“He’s had a pretty phenomenal season for being a three-quarter time baseball player.”
Assumption (32-10) mustered only five hits, but it capitalized on three errors — two in a four-run second inning.
After Daniel Powers walked and Jayce Levy connected for a single, Ryan Wohlers laid down a bunt along the third-base line. Nathan Anderson’s throw sailed over the first baseman, scoring two and sending Wohlers to third.
“I knew coming in we would have to play flawless,” Bluejays coach Brad Hamilton said. “We did in our three playoff games. We didn’t get it done in that one inning, and you can’t give good teams extra at-bats.”
Willers followed with a deep grounder to plate Wohlers. Just like that, Assumption enjoyed a three-run cushion.
“We played small ball perfectly today,” sophomore Seth Adrian said. “We’ve been doing that well all season. If teams make a mistake, we capitalize. If it keeps working, we keep doing it.”
Adrian and Jeremy McIntosh accounted for four of Assumption’s five hits. McIntosh drove in the fourth run with a two-out single in the second, and Adrian brought in the fifth with an RBI hit in the fourth.
The Knights prevailed despite 10 strikeouts against Bluejay southpaws Quinn Waterhouse and Tanner Bedier.
“We’re still not there yet,” Argo said. “We’ve got to have some better at-bats than that, but that is a nice win for us -- a shutout against two tough left-handed pitchers.”