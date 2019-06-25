Jack Young and Jose Lara remember the trials and tribulations they experienced on the baseball diamond in their first two years on varsity.
Young made a few starts, but double-digit appearances out of the bullpen. His earned run average was over four in both seasons. Lara was used mainly as a pinch-runner and fourth outfielder.
Both juniors have thrived in their new roles for Pleasant Valley.
Young threw a complete-game shutout in Game 1 on Tuesday, allowing just four hits while delivering two hits at the plate with an RBI and Lara scored twice with two hits to ignite the Spartans to a 3-0 victory over Bettendorf.
Tyler Pate scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to give the Bulldogs a 5-4, eight-inning win to salvage a split in the nightcap.
Trailing by a run in the seventh, Lara blooped a leadoff double to begin the rally. A groundout advanced him to third and a groundout by Max Slavens scored him to tie the contest.
Back-to-back walks started the rally for Bettendorf. Pate advanced to third on a pop-up to second base, causing Peyton Lindmark to fall.
Sam Schluensen hit a deep fly ball to left that was plenty of room for Pate. Andrew Wall shut the door in the bottom half to earn his second win of the season.
Lindmark and Young each had RBIs in the first two innings of Game 2 to put the Spartans up 2-0.
Bettendorf scored for the first time in the doubleheader in the third inning. It brought home four runs on just one hit, but were aided by four walks by PV starter Matthew Meyer and an error.
The Spartans grabbed a run back in the fourth with a Young RBI single. With two on and two outs, Lara stepped to the plate.
Bettendorf (5-12, 4-6) starter Carter Furness, on a 3-2 count, threw a slider that froze Lara and ended the rally.
After stranding 10 baserunners in the opener, PV left seven on base in the nightcap. Bettendorf’s Adam Kistis had two RBIs and Trevor Feller notched two hits. Three different players had at least an RBI.
Young earned his fourth win of the season in the opener after dealing early on.
Young put two runners on base in the first three frames total and faced little trouble until the fifth inning when the Bulldogs started to get hits.
A single by Andrew Wall was negated by a double play. After a couple more singles, Young induced a groundout to leave the inning unscathed.
PV (12-9, 8-4 MAC) scored early to give its starter breathing room.
Lindmark roped an RBI single in the first to put the Spartans on top. Lara registered an RBI triple and Young scored him on a run-scoring single to up the lead to 3-0.