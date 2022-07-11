Bulldogs deliver in clutch to upend Lancers in substate semifinal

ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf High School’s baseball team has been on the wrong end of many close games this season.

The Bulldogs are figuring out how to win them when they matter most.

After clipping Burlington in its substate opener, Bettendorf used a run-scoring single from Connor Chase in the top half of the seventh inning to upend North Scott 3-2 in a Class 4A substate semifinal Monday night at North Scott High School.

“We battled amazingly,” Chase said. “We’ve had a lot of walk-offs against us, but we just clutched up today.”

Bettendorf (15-20) is one win from its first state tournament trip in 20 years. The Bulldogs face second-ranked and top-seeded Iowa City High in a substate final Wednesday night at Mercer Park in Iowa City.

“All the pressure is on them,” Bettendorf outfielder Jack Reilly said. “I say, ‘Why not us?’”

In a game that was fairly well-pitched on both sides, the difference was timely hitting.

Reilly had a two-out run-scoring single in the fifth to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead. After North Scott tied it with single runs in the fifth and sixth, Chase came through with a two-out single on a 1-2 pitch from Cody Sunny to plate Wrigley Matthys for the go-ahead run.

North Scott contemplated putting Chase — who had three hits in the game — on with first base open.

“He came through in a big spot,” North Scott co-head coach Travis Ralfs said. “That’s usually the difference in these games. One little tweak and there it goes. That’s how fast it happens.”

Chase said it was a high fastball from Sunny he smacked into left field.

“Biggest (hit) of my life,” Chase admitted. “If I can get around it, high fastball is my pitch.”

North Scott (24-16) still had an opportunity in the bottom half of the seventh. Ryan Campbell and Noah Young walked to put two aboard with less than two outs. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third.

However, Bettendorf reliever Parker Miller wiggled out of it.

Drew Sacia hit a chopper to second base, but the Bulldogs got the lead runner at the plate for the second out.

With two still on, Miller struck out Ryan Sanders looking for the final out to set off a wild Bulldog celebration.

“These guys believe in each other,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said. “They work hard, on and off the field. We battled in the weight room every day, we competed in the weight room. Once you do that as a team, when you come to practice and games, you believe you’re going to win.

“We battle, compete and believe.”

Bettendorf lost eight games this season by one or two runs. The tables have turned in the postseason with one- and two-run victories.

“Our record might be (15-20), but we’ve played about every team close,” Reilly said. “We can compete against anybody, especially when we’ve got our best on the mound.

“We’ve been in this situation so many times so we know how to handle it now.”

The Lancers could not generate the timely hit. They stranded 11 baserunners, including six in scoring position.

“We’ve been talking about that for the last two to three weeks,” Ralfs said. “We had our chances. It is hard to put yourself up in that situation, big crowd, high intensity and 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids. Every kid put the ball in play, but we just couldn’t get the big hit tonight.”

It was the final game for 10 North Scott seniors.

“We definitely had our ups and downs, but we learned a lot about the game of baseball,” Ralfs said. “Our seniors were just fabulous all year. They’re not just baseball players, but they’re multi-sport athletes who have done a lot for North Scott.”

Bettendorf starting pitcher TJ Eikenberry worked into the sixth inning and allowed just two runs.

“He pounded the strike zone and made big pitches when we had to,” Hanna said. “We just keep battling until the last out.”

Now a year removed from a nine-win season and last-place finish in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Bettendorf is a win from the state tournament.

“We’ve come a long ways in a year for sure,” Hanna said. “Right now they feel like they can beat anybody. So we'll show up (Wednesday), play and put our best foot forward.”