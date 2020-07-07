Bulldogs seize second chance, top Camanche

Luke Bohonek and the Bettendorf baseball team didn’t let a second chance go to waste Tuesday night.
Denied by Camanche pitcher Logan Shaw the opportunity to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in fourth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases to open the fifth and rallied for a 4-3 nonconference win over the Indians at Modern Woodmen Park.
"We just had to stick with it, keep picking each other up," Bohonek said.
The freshman cut into a 3-0 deficit, driving his second single of the game into right field to fuel an inning which started with consecutive singles by Luke Carroll and Andrew Wall before Andrew Kramer reached on an error.
A bases-loaded walk to Ashton Westphal positioned the Bulldogs to tie the game as Adam Like hit into a double play.
Zach Garton’s second hit of the game drove home what proved to be the game winner on a single that sailed just beyond the reach of shortstop Kyle DeWeerdt.
That proved to be just enough for Bettendorf to get past the Indians, ranked eighth in this week’s Iowa Class 2A poll.
"That’s a very good Camanche team and they made us fight for everything," Bulldogs coach Blake Hanna said.
"They’d be a good team in any class and I liked the way our guys battled. They kept at it and kept at it, kept believing in what we asked them to do and we were able to execute just enough at the end."
The Indians, playing their final regular-season game, didn’t go quietly.
After Bohonek retired Camanche in order in the sixth, the Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh before reliever Brandon Richards completed a shutout inning of relief work by coaxing Cade Everson into a game-ending groundout.
Ethan Buckley had opened the inning by beating out an infield single, the fifth time an Indians leadoff batter had reached base in the game.
"We had our chances," Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. "We kept grinding, but Bettendorf’s pitchers didn’t let us get much going."
The Indians (10-4) capitalized on a pair of errors by the Bulldogs in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead when Tucker Dickherber scored on an errant pickoff attempt.
Shaw had struck out a pair of batters with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth before Camanche extended its lead to a short-lived 3-0 margin in the top of the fifth.
Mike Delzell opened the inning by slugging a triple to the gap in right-center and then scored on a Zach Erwin single up the middle. Erwin came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Everson before the Bulldogs (8-6) rallied.
“This was a good experience for us. We were able to get (five) pitchers some work in before starting the postseason, and it was a chance to play a good opponent on a beautiful field," Cochran said. "We appreciate the opportunity Bettendorf gave us with the chance to play here."
Being part of the first high school game played at the Midwest League facility this season was something the Bulldogs didn’t take for granted either.
"This is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in baseball, to play on a field this nice and to come away with a win. It was a good night all the way around," said Bohonek, who improved to 4-0 on the season while teaming with Carter Furness, Westphal and Richards on the five-hit victory.
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-026
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-018
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-041
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-103
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-112
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-036
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-011
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-007
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-031
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-023
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-022
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-055
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-096
070720-qc-spt-cam-bett base-071
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!