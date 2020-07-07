Bulldogs seize second chance, top Camanche

Luke Bohonek and the Bettendorf baseball team didn’t let a second chance go to waste Tuesday night.

Denied by Camanche pitcher Logan Shaw the opportunity to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in fourth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases to open the fifth and rallied for a 4-3 nonconference win over the Indians at Modern Woodmen Park.

"We just had to stick with it, keep picking each other up," Bohonek said.

The freshman cut into a 3-0 deficit, driving his second single of the game into right field to fuel an inning which started with consecutive singles by Luke Carroll and Andrew Wall before Andrew Kramer reached on an error.

A bases-loaded walk to Ashton Westphal positioned the Bulldogs to tie the game as Adam Like hit into a double play.

Zach Garton’s second hit of the game drove home what proved to be the game winner on a single that sailed just beyond the reach of shortstop Kyle DeWeerdt.

That proved to be just enough for Bettendorf to get past the Indians, ranked eighth in this week’s Iowa Class 2A poll.

"That’s a very good Camanche team and they made us fight for everything," Bulldogs coach Blake Hanna said.