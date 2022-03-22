Burkhead brings back staff for 'second last season' at Alleman

When then-retired Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead texted Chance Carruthers, the senior pitcher was confused.

“He texted me this vague message and he said, 'It’s all going to get done here soon,'" Carruthers said. “My first thought was, this kind of sounds weird.”

Burkhead and his entire staff had announced their retirements at the end of the 2021 season, a decision that was family driven, and Burkhead let the team know before the season.

But in December when Alleman still didn't have a new baseball coach and had lost its principal and athletic director in a short time frame, Burkhead knew he needed to step in.

The usual busy offseason workouts and practices simply weren’t happening, and the program that won three straight regional titles from 2017-19 needed saving.

That’s when Burkhead received a call from the transition administration at Alleman and decided to come back. And not just him, but all nine coaches on his staff — including 87-year-old scorekeeper Gary Hendren — pledged to return to Alleman for the 2022 season.

“Three or four of our coaches have newborns and we just kind of decided as a staff that (2021) was time,” Burkhead said. “We wanted to see the program through the pandemic the best that we could and we stuck to that. We had a good season (WB6 runners up), but now, obviously, we’re back. It's like a second last season”

“We wanted to do our part to help all the men. When I talked to my staff we said that we wanted to do anything we could to help them move forward.”

The importance of the coaching staff coming back to Alleman this year can’t be understated. The softball team, which won a state title in the 2013-14 season, had to cancel its 2022 season after it couldn’t get enough girls to commit.

The Alleman baseball team will have only 12 varsity players this year (eight seniors), but the work Burkhead and his staff have done since January will allow the athletes to compete this season — something that wasn’t guaranteed in December.

“It means a lot to us knowing that he kept us in mind,” senior pitcher Nathan Noble said. “He called us and told us personally that he was coming back.

“I’m very grateful to have a team this year, especially with all the coaches coming back because I wouldn’t want to play my senior year without them. We have developed a bond with all those coaches.”

Alongside Burkhead and Hendren, John Marx (hitting coach), Robert Burkhead (stats), Pace Bennett (pitching coach), Ben Layer (sports psychology), Mark VanNatta (assistant coach), Nate Gilbraith (assistant coach), Eric Spriet (scouting) and Doug Noe (scouting) have all pledged to come back in some capacity — whether it be full-time or part-time.

And even though they had just over two months to get ready for the season, Burkhead — who has won three regional titles, won a school-record 30 games in 2018 and placed fourth in the 2019 Class 2A tournament — says his staff put everything together smoothly.

“Luckily, our staff has been together so long that we kind of know what needs to be done,” Burkhead said. “But when you’re used to a nine-month offseason and now it’s essentially a two-month offseason, it was definitely a grind. But it was also kind of a fun challenge for us. We are just really excited. We enjoy being around each other and we’re friends off of the field. That was a really big part of us coming back — that we get to be around each other one more time.”

And not only was the staff close, but the players began to bond without leadership from above.

It wasn’t a large team, but that allowed the group to figure out ways to get better. Burkhead credits Carruthers and Noble for this, who are the only returning all-conference players from last year’s squad.

“We kind of took everything into our own hands before Coach Burkhead came back,” Carruthers said. “We all started hitting the gym together and doing some different baseball work. But once coach came back, we started to finally get some formulated practices and meetings. It’s started working out really well.”

The entire team is made up of upperclassman, which Burkhead believes will allow the team to compete at a higher level than what many may expect.

“Those eight seniors understand the standard that we hold for our program,” Burkhead said. “They are hungry to get out there. They want to write their own chapter and try to bring home another regional championship.”

