CALAMUS, Iowa — The Calamus-Wheatland baseball team was playing for more than themselves Thursday night. It was playing for a family in its community dealing with loss.
Cal-Wheat junior third baseman Brian Forret’s father, Chris, died Monday after nearly a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
As the Warriors hosted Lisbon in a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader at Calamus City Park, the stands were filled with purple shirts — the color represented for pancreatic cancer. Every Cal-Wheat player and coach wore a purple shirt that said “Warrior Strong” on the front and “Forret” on the back.
“This whole night was dedicated to Brian and his family,” senior outfielder Hunter Rickels said. “Before the game, we talked that there are bigger things in life than just baseball.
“It has been an emotional few days.”
Class 1A fifth-ranked Cal-Wheat found enough grit and energy to improve to 17-1 with a 3-2 and 11-3 sweep over Lisbon.
Forret played the night of his father’s passing against East Buchanan. The team attended his father’s visitation Wednesday, and Chris, a Cal-Wheat grad, was buried Thursday.
“I think at the wake it really hit home for the Forret family how important it was for us to be there in support,” Cal-Wheat coach Michael Bruns said. “They’re a great family, and it is terrible something like this has happened.
“For us to scratch enough runs across in two games was a big deal for us, especially with everything that has transpired this week.”
Above Lisbon’s third-base dugout, there was a sign that read “Forret Strong.” Purple balloons were in both dugouts. There was a moment of silence for the Forret family before the game, and a flyover took place after the National Anthem.
“I think tonight just shows the kind of community we’ve got,” junior pitcher Caleb Banowetz said. “It wasn’t just our baseball team, but parents and people who didn’t know him wearing purple. Lisbon fans were wearing purple. It was a great night of baseball between two great communities.”
Bruns felt the emotion of the week impacted his team for five-plus innings in the opener. A usually vocal dugout was fairly subdued.
The Warriors scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch.
After giving up two runs in the opening frame of Game 2, Cal-Wheat seized control.
Banowetz, off to a monster start this season at the plate and on the mound, struck out 17 and walked one. He also blasted his state-leading 11th home run of the season in Game 1.
“He’s competitor, first and foremost,” Bruns said. “He doesn’t like to lose, and he doesn’t like to be taken out of a game. We’re starting to see in live game action what we’ve seen in spurts the past three or four years.
“He’s a special kid. The ball just sounds a little bit different off his bat, and that’s what he brings to the table.”
Banowetz and Game 1 starter Max Hansen combined for 29 strikeouts in 12-plus innings. They’ve teamed for 107 strikeouts in 55 innings this season.
Cal-Wheat, with six juniors and seniors in its starting lineup, has a mixture of speed and power in its lineup. The Warriors have tallied double-digit runs in 12 of their 18 outings.
“This is the hardest-working team I’ve seen in my life,” said Rowold, who had three hits and two RBIs in the doubleheader along with getting the Game 1 win in relief.
The Warriors believe they have a team built to make a run for Principal Park and the state tournament later this summer. Cal-Wheat hasn't made it that far since 2009.
“We don’t get shaky like we did a couple years ago when we get down,” Rickels said. “We know what we can do now.”
After the postgame huddle Thursday, it posed for a picture in its purple uniforms.
Forret is expected to rejoin the team Friday in its non-conference game at Monticello.
“This has been a blow to our team and community,” Rowold said. “The family is in a low place right now, but when we walked into the (visitation), you saw a bunch of smiles and they were so thankful we were there.
“We’re going to continue to be there for the Forret family.”