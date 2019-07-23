SOLON, Iowa — Whether it was early or late, Calamus-Wheatland couldn’t keep up with the fastball from Pekin’s Tanner Bainbridge.
And it led to the most inopportune time for the Warriors to go ice cold at the plate.
Bainbridge and Caleb Comstock threw a combined no hitter with 12 strikeouts between the right-handers Tuesday night to stymie the Class 1A fourth-ranked Warriors in a 7-0 substate final upset at Solon High School.
For the first time in school history, the Panthers (17-8) will play in the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
“I’ve never felt like that before,” Bainbridge said. “Most people don’t get that feeling in their lifetime. We made history today and it’s a pretty crazy feeling.”
After a pair of 6-0 shutouts in the last two rounds of districts, Max Hansen admitted Cal-Wheat was still having success at the plate, just not at the level it had in the regular season.
“It just didn’t come through tonight,” he said. “I was pretty surprised.”
The Warriors had chances despite getting zero hits.
Five base runners reached on a walk, two on a fielder's choice and one on an error. Each time, they couldn’t get a run across.
Bainbridge used a curveball to set up his fastball up in the zone for all 10 of his punchouts, including four in a row. The senior left after six and one-third innings on 112 pitches.
“My curveball gets hitters really off balance and then coming with that fastball,” Bainbridge said. “It’d be hard to stay balanced as a hitter.”
The third inning proved to be the biggest opportunity for Cal-Wheat (33-4).
Back-to-back one-out walks and Caleb Banowetz reaching on an infield error loaded the bases with two outs for Brant Boeckmann.
On a ball that made the Panthers catcher move a step behind home plate, Connor Scheer went too far off of third and was caught in a rundown, eventually thrown out at home.
“We’re aggressive with two outs,” Warriors head coach Mike Bruns said. “If we get one hit there, it scores two runs. It was a big momentum shift.”
That momentum-shifting play proved evident a half-inning later.
Pekin scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead. Keenan Winn had an RBI walk and Lathan Weaver roped a run-scoring single and an error brought home the final run.
It was set up by Hansen giving up a leadoff single and back-to-back walks.
“It was a little frustrating, when I can’t throw a curveball for a strike it kind of throws me off a little bit,” Hansen said. “I just tried to get outs as soon as I could, but it didn’t happen.”
The Panthers added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to make the advantage seven runs. Comstock struck out the final two batters to ignite a celebration near the mound.
Three Pekin hitters notched two hits. It laced four doubles and all batters reached base at least once.
Cal-Wheat trucked over to first base and embraced each other and five seniors for the final time.
Banowetz returns on the mound as do five hitters in Tuesday’s lineup. Bruns has confidence the Warriors will be back in this position next year.
“We have a lot of young kids that weren’t on varsity that can do well at the next level,” he said. “We’ve done a heckuva job over the last five-to-six years. I think the young kids have bought in to build from here.”