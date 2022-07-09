Camanche baseball battles, falls to Cascade in district title game

CASCADE, Iowa — Things didn't begin or end the way the Camanche baseball team wanted Saturday, but the Storm battled until end.

Two of the four seniors in the Camanche reached base in the final inning of a 10-0, five-inning loss to Cascade in an Iowa Class 2A district championship game at American Legion Park.

Tucker Dickherber ended the Cougars' no-hit hopes when he lashed a one-out single to left in the top of the fifth and Zach Erwin moved him to third when he reached on a throwing error.

"If we couldn't end the season in Carroll, Iowa (at the state tournament), we will know we kept battling," Dickherber said. "I'll always have that hit in my final at-bat."

It was an uphill battle almost from the start for Camanche.

The Cougars put seven runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning, added three more in the bottom of the fourth and rode the strength of one-hit pitching from Cooper Hummel and D.J. Soper to craft Cascade's third win in as many games this season against its River Valley Conference rival.

"We dug ourselves such a deep hole. That made it tough," Storm coach Darryl Cochran said. "It was an inning that was in no way reflective of the season that we had. Cooper had everything going for them."

Hummel struck out six batters over three innings and Soper collected three over the final two.

"I felt we made good hard contact at times, but those balls seemed to be hit right at people," Cochran said. "Baseball can be tough sometimes that way."

Cascade managed only two singles in the first inning but took advantage of four walks and a pair of errors to open a 7-0 lead that went unchallenged.

The inning opened with a pair of walks and both came around to score, the first on a single to right by Cade Rausch and the second on a run-scoring fielder's choice.

On a grounder by Cass Hoffman, Tanner Simon slid under the tag at home as the Cougars opened a 2-0 advantage.

Mason Otting doubled the lead when he drove a line-hugging single into the left field corner, ending the start for Storm pitcher Garrett Schultz.

The final three runs of the inning scored on errors, the first two on a throwing error that allowed Justin Roling to reach.

Rolling stole third and came around to score the seventh run of the inning on a throwing error.

Camanche had a quick chance to cut into its deficit when Hummel loaded the bases with three walks to open the second inning.

But, the freshman struck out the next two batters he faced and used an inning-ending groundout to get out of the jam.

"They gave us a bit of chance then, but hat's off to Cooper, he got himself out of it," Cochran said.

Cascade (19-5) secured a 10-run decision and its spot in Tuesday's 7 p.m. substate match-up with West Liberty in Clinton by pushing three final runs across in the fourth.

The Comets (15-12) advanced with an 8-1 victory over Iowa City Regina on Saturday.

The Cougars finished off their win with consecutive doubles by Jack Menster and Rausch to score the first two runs in the fourth before courtesy runner Mick Hoffman scored on a passed ball to provide the 10-run margin.

Shut out for the first time in 16 games, Camanche (12-11) left runners on third in three innings, including the other two seniors on the roster, Kaiden Jenkins in the second inning and Mike Dezell in the third.

"All four of those seniors, they've been with us since eighth grade and have meant a lot to our program. Went to state in four sports a year ago," Cochran said. "Despite a tough loss here, they have a lot to always be proud of."