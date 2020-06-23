Camanche bats heat up

“It’s good to be back out and playing with my guys again,” Caleb Delzell said. “Just trying to have more confidence at the plate this year. I’ve definitely surprised myself.”

Head coach Darryl Cochran praised his presence for a team that is still stinging from a missed opportunity to go to state a season ago.

Caleb Delzell plated his second run of the game in the third to increase Camanche’s advantage to 3-0. He also added two stolen bases.

“He’s given this team a big lift,” Cochran said. “Our approaches were a lot better I thought. We’ve been talking about seeing top quality pitchers, and being in tough ball games like this will help us down the stretch.”

Dickherber added two hits in his first two plate appearances.

Despite Banowetz recording 12 strikeouts on 98 pitches, he made critical errors that came back to haunt him.

Attempting to pick off pinch runner Logan Shaw in the fourth, his throw to first sailed wide left, allowing the speedy Shaw to score all the way from first to get the lead back up to three runs.

This came after designated hitter Brian Forret laced a double in the gap that scored Austin Henning to make it a 3-1 contest.