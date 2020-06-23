Camanche bats heat up

CLINTON — The bats had had a slow start to the season for the Camanche baseball team.
The team entered Tuesday with a collective batting average just north of .200, having scored a grand total of 15 runs, and it had to face an ace in Calamus-Wheatland's Caleb Banowetz Tuesday night.
On paper, it looked like a mismatch. On the field, it played out differently.
Capitalizing on two errors from Calamus-Wheatland’s ace and timely hitting, the Indians gained an early signature win, triumphing over the Class 1A No.9 Warriors, 5-3 at NelsonCorp Field.
It’s the first time the home of the LumberKings experienced baseball since September of last year.
“The timely hitting, smart base running, our defense was amazing,” outfielder Ethan Buckley said. “Everything (was) coming together so well.”
Camanche (4-0) was patient at the dish, making Banowetz throw 24 pitches in the opening frame and scoring its first two runs.
Mike Delzell roped a double over the right fielder's head to plate Tucker Dickherber, and Caleb Delzell added an RBI single. Caleb Delzell is back in the sport after taking a year off to focus on basketball.
So far, he hasn’t missed a beat, seeing his batting average, slugging and on base percentages over .420.
“It’s good to be back out and playing with my guys again,” Caleb Delzell said. “Just trying to have more confidence at the plate this year. I’ve definitely surprised myself.”
Head coach Darryl Cochran praised his presence for a team that is still stinging from a missed opportunity to go to state a season ago.
Caleb Delzell plated his second run of the game in the third to increase Camanche’s advantage to 3-0. He also added two stolen bases.
“He’s given this team a big lift,” Cochran said. “Our approaches were a lot better I thought. We’ve been talking about seeing top quality pitchers, and being in tough ball games like this will help us down the stretch.”
Dickherber added two hits in his first two plate appearances.
Despite Banowetz recording 12 strikeouts on 98 pitches, he made critical errors that came back to haunt him.
Attempting to pick off pinch runner Logan Shaw in the fourth, his throw to first sailed wide left, allowing the speedy Shaw to score all the way from first to get the lead back up to three runs.
This came after designated hitter Brian Forret laced a double in the gap that scored Austin Henning to make it a 3-1 contest.
Then in the fifth, it was nearly deja vu.
With Ethan Buckley on first after a two-out walk, Banowetz made the same pickoff attempt and it went wide left again, but this time Buckley was held up at third.
It wasn’t in the playbook, but Buckley went for a gamble.
His lead increased each time Banowetz didn’t look his way, ending with a steal of home to give Camanche its fifth and final run. It’s the first time Buckley has stolen home in his prep career.
“Finally got the call to go,” Buckley said. “It definitely boosted our confidence.”
Prior to that, the Warriors (3-2) had made it a one-run game.
Mike Delzell issued back-to-back one-out walks and was relieved for Brayden Lodge in the fifth. After recording a flyout, outfielder Connor Scheer laced a two-run double to right field.
Making the turn heading for third, Scheer was thrown out on a relay from Buckley to Dickherber to Mike Delzell.
“After that, (it) felt like the wind came out of the sails,” Cal-Wheat head coach Michael Burns said. “The steal of home was just the icing on the cake.”
Lodge retired the five of the final six batters to earn his first save. Mike Delzell earned his first win of the season after allowing five hits and three runs, mixing a low fastball with a slow breaking ball.
“Control is something I’ve been working on. Being able to hit that low spot, it really shut them down,” Mike Delzell said. “They couldn’t hit it well.”
Cal-Wheat had a golden chance to strike first with only one out to open the ballgame.
Three straight singles loaded the bases, but Mike Delzell got a flyout and a strikeout looking to end the threat. The Warriors went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
“The more situations we get put in, the more comfortable they become,” Burns said. “I have a lot of confidence in their swings, just getting the chances. I have a feeling we’ll run into them later in the season.”
Camanche is playing with a chip on its shoulder after losing in the substate final to West Branch in extra innings. It still hasn’t forgotten that fateful July night.
“It still hurts,” Buckley said. “We’re playing great ball and we’re just going to keep it rolling.”
