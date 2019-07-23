DEWITT — After 23 years, Camanche looked destined to return to the state tournament.
The Indians held a 2-1 lead and had recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a Class 2A substate final against West Branch on Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School.
That final out, that last strike, proved too hard to get.
The Bears (20-7) loaded the bases, then Trey Eagle hit a two-run single, roping a 1-2 pitch into left field to lift the Bears to a win and their first state berth since 2012.
"It's a shock. It really hits you all at once. All of us, we all trust each other one through nine, they can all do what I just did," Eagle said. "We always thought this group together, not just the seniors and juniors ... we're a really tight-knit group and we had a good feeling coming into this year."
The loss was a heartbreaker for the Indians (18-13), who are just two years removed from consecutive seven-win seasons but had been riding strong pitching throughout the postseason.
It was no different Tuesday as Brayden Lodge and Mason McManus combined to hold the Bears to just four hits, two in the fourth inning and two in the ninth.
After Kyle DeWeerdt hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning off West Branch reliever Ted Bridges (3-0) to give Camanche the lead, McManus (3-1) came back to pitch the ninth inning after not allowing a baserunner in the first four innings he pitched in relief.
He struck out the first batter of the inning, then induced a groundout for the second out.
"When we got those first two outs, I tried calming down the team because we were, the crowd was getting too into it," DeWeerdt said. "So I was just telling them to relax, play our game, just play the field, make a play and then things just started not going our way."
Tanner Lukavsky hit a ground ball that slid under the glove of a charging Lodge — who moved to third base — then Brady Lukavsky followed that up with a single. Pete Espensen then worked a full count walk, bringing Eagle to the plate.
"Not going to lie, we always say we're never out of a game but there were a few tears starting to show up in people's eyes," said Eagle, who also pitched the first 5⅔ innings. "You get that first guy on, we still have a chance and get two guys on, we're not done yet. Load the bases, all right, we're going to get that done."
Eagle fouled off the first 1-2 pitch, then lined the next pitch to the outfield.
"We had confidence in Mason and I thought we were going to be able to pull it out there," Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. "Credit their hitter, he battled and finally got that base hit."
Camanche had numerous chances throughout the game to get on the board. The first two batters of the game walked against Eagle, but were stranded at second and third, a trend as the Indians stranded nine baserunners and also ran into two outs on the basepaths.
"I've got to tip my hat to Eagle, he threw a heckuva game," Cochran said. "He had us guessing a lot and we were trying to convince our guys we've got to hunt for the fastballs and I think we were doing a lot of guessing. I'll tip my hat to him, he just kept us off-balance."
West Branch took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Espensen but Camanche tied the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from freshman Mike Delzell.
There's plenty of promise for Camanche moving forward as it doesn't lose a single player from this year's team. There is also now the added motivation of wanting to take that final step, to get the final out that eluded them Tuesday night.
"None of us were really expected to get here but we just grinded it out," DeWeerdt said. "This one is seriously going to motivate us. ... We're going to go into next season with a chip on our shoulder and play our game."