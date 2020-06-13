Camanche 'hungry' to build on last year's postseason surge

CAMANCHE — They were one out from the program’s first trip to the state tournament in 23 years. The elusive 27th out never came for Camanche’s baseball team.
That moment has tormented the players and coaches for nearly 11 months.
“We’re still talking about it now,” sophomore Michael Delzell said of last July’s 3-2, nine-inning setback to West Branch in a Class 2A substate final. “Just to see how close we got to our goal is what makes us not forget it.”
The Indians, with no seniors on that squad, head into a condensed 2020 season with no shortage of motivation.
It already has been a banner school year for Camanche boys’ athletics. The football team won six games, cross country had the Class 2A individual state champion in Dylan Darsidan, the bowling team captured a state championship and the basketball team placed third at state.
The baseball team is eager to make its mark.
“We have a good group of athletes coming through Camanche right now and we’re going to rely on our experience,” coach Darryl Cochran said. “These kids know what the pressure is like. Our kids are hungry and ready to go.”
Camanche has raised the profile of its program considerably in recent seasons. It had seven-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 before collecting 16 victories two years ago and 18 last summer, including a district final triumph over traditional power Dyersville Beckman.
With the combination of depth on the mound, a stalwart behind the plate in Mason Byrns and a lineup which features plenty of speed (five players with double-digit steals), the Indians believe they can show last summer’s postseason surge was no fluke.
“As a younger team to get as far as we did last year, it gives us a lot of confidence for this year,” Byrns said. “You can tell from the energy in our practices, we want to win and get back to where we were.”
The Indians have a half-dozen pitchers returning who logged at least 20 innings.
Mason McManus is the ace according to Cochran. The southpaw, headed to play at Iowa Central Community College this fall, was 3-1 with a 0.74 ERA in 38 innings. Opponents hit less than .200 against him.
“I feel I’ve been growing as a pitcher,” McManus said. “I’ve been doing lessons in the offseason.”
McManus is not afraid to have the ball in his hands in critical moments.
“It is really fun, especially since I’m used to it a lot,” McManus said. “It boosts my confidence.”
Cade Everson, Brayden Lodge, Logan Shaw, Zach Erwin and Delzell had strong moments on the mound as well. Camanche had a team ERA of 3.25.
Caleb Delzell is back out after concentrating on basketball last summer.
“What I like about our team is, everybody can pitch,” Michael Delzell said. “We’re going to need a lot of arms with a lot of games in a short amount of time.”
The connection is there, too. Most of them have been playing baseball together since they were 7 and 8 years old.
"We have good chemistry," McManus said.
If the Indians can put the pieces together and remain healthy, they believe a run to the state tournament is certainly attainable. Camanche has made two trips to state in program history, the last in 1996.
"I'd have to rate this as one of the best teams I've had here," said Cochran, entering his 21st season. "The raw talent that we have and our depth, we have 12 or 13 kids I can plug into the lineup and not miss a beat.
"A lot of these guys have been playing for me since they were eighth-graders. They're confident in themselves, have gotten bigger and stronger. They just have that desire to play baseball, and you don't always get that in the summer."
