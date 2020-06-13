Camanche 'hungry' to build on last year's postseason surge

With the combination of depth on the mound, a stalwart behind the plate in Mason Byrns and a lineup which features plenty of speed (five players with double-digit steals), the Indians believe they can show last summer’s postseason surge was no fluke.

“As a younger team to get as far as we did last year, it gives us a lot of confidence for this year,” Byrns said. “You can tell from the energy in our practices, we want to win and get back to where we were.”

The Indians have a half-dozen pitchers returning who logged at least 20 innings.

Mason McManus is the ace according to Cochran. The southpaw, headed to play at Iowa Central Community College this fall, was 3-1 with a 0.74 ERA in 38 innings. Opponents hit less than .200 against him.

“I feel I’ve been growing as a pitcher,” McManus said. “I’ve been doing lessons in the offseason.”

McManus is not afraid to have the ball in his hands in critical moments.

“It is really fun, especially since I’m used to it a lot,” McManus said. “It boosts my confidence.”

Cade Everson, Brayden Lodge, Logan Shaw, Zach Erwin and Delzell had strong moments on the mound as well. Camanche had a team ERA of 3.25.