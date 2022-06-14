Camanche takes advantage of Regina's pitching struggles in win

CAMANCHE — Camanche didn't need to swing the bats to do plenty of damage.

Despite mustering just five hits, the Storm scored eight runs in an 8-4 win over Iowa City Regina Tuesday at Gus Witt Field.

Camanche took advantage of shaky Regina pitching as the Regals walked six, hit five and had two wild pitches that both let runs score. The Storm also stole nine bases on the night.

"We just had confidence in our approaches, knowing we can do it, knowing if the ball is hit somewhere, knowing what we need to do," senior Kaiden Jenkins said. "Being aggressive on the basepaths too."

In a night without many hits, Jenkins had the big one, a two-run home run in the fourth inning that capped the Camanche scoring. The Storm catcher turned on a 1-1 fastball from Ethan VonHarz and ripped it over the left field fence for his first career home run in his senior season to put the Storm up 8-2.

"He threw me two off-speeds before that fastball, up and in, that's what I like," Jenkins said.

Regina (8-7, 8-3 River Valley Conference) answered with a run each in the fifth and sixth innings before Zach Erwin shut the door in relief.

Regina took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with three straight singles, the last one from Noah Kron driving in a run.

In the bottom of the inning, Camanche's first hit of the game gave the Storm the lead. After a pair of walks and stolen bases put runners at second and third, Tucker Dickherber hit a shallow drive to score both runners.

The Regals quickly tied the game in the top of the third but the Storm answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take control. Camanche took advantage of Jose Monestina's control issues as the Regina starter (0-2) walked three, hit two and had two wild pitches, more than making up for Camanche only getting one hit in the inning.

That advantage was enough for Camanche starter Garrett Schultz (1-1), who gave up seven hits but recorded 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Schultz was at his best when in tough spots, stranding seven Regal baserunners in his start.

"I've kind of been low in the year, I started out not very hot but I just needed to get into my own head and just think that I'm that guy, a better pitcher than I've been doing," Schultz said. "Believe in my stuff and do what I can to get done what needs to be done."

After using four pitchers in Monday's loss to Northeast, Schultz' performance was much-needed for the Storm.

"That was really important," head coach Darryl Cochran said. "It was good for him to come in and give us a solid 6 2/3 and it really helped us for the rest of the week."

After reaching the state semifinals last year, there were some expectations surrounding the Storm this season. Though they got off to a sluggish start, a win over the Regals, who entered the night leading the RVC South, might be just what they need to gain some momentum.

"We talked about it, we have seedings coming up this weekend so we said coming in this week was going to be very important for us," Cochran said. "(Monday night) was a tough loss for us but I've got to give the kids credit, they bounced back, we flushed that down the drain and came back and did what we needed to do tonight."

