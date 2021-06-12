Catcher Merrick 'backbone' of A-W baseball squad

Unlike the majority of the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball squad, Eli Merrick does not play multiple sports. For him, it is all about baseball.
After losing his junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by doubts about whether or not the 2021 prep campaign would get off the ground, Merrick wanted more than anything to get back on the diamond again.
Not only has the Titans' senior catcher made the most of the opportunity provided by the IHSA's return to spring competition, so have his teammates. After winning its first regional title in eight years, A-W topped that with its first sectional championship.
"It took us a while. We had to play a few games to figure out where we were at," Merrick said. "We've got a lot of young kids this year, and give them credit, they've stepped in and done the job and helped us seniors."
Playing a key role in helping along the development of his younger teammates, Merrick has also become one of the key men on the field for first-year Annawan-Wethersfield head coach Pat Keane.
"As our catcher, Eli is the backbone of our team," said Keane. "He's done really well behind the plate blocking pitches and he has a good arm. Our first few games, I called the pitches until he got an idea of what my expectations were. After that, I set him free."
For his part, Merrick has relished the greater responsibility on the field and the role it has played in helping the Titans (15-7) advance to Monday's IHSA Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional showdown with Mount Pulaski (20-1) at Illinois State University.
"It's something you look forward to doing, and when it's successful, it feels good," he said of calling a successful game for the A-W pitching staff, a group that includes freshman Colin Hornback (5-0), the winner in Friday's sectional final, along with senior Coltin Quagliano, slated to start Monday's Elite Eight matchup.
"After about the third game, once I got to know everybody and what they could do and on what counts they could throw certain pitches. That's when I started calling the pitches. I'm always busy at practice and at games, doing something with the pitchers, but it's also a team thing.
"The pitchers and I get together, along with the defense, and decide what to do in every situation," he added. "We've all meshed really well."
In addition to his defensive abilities, Merrick has also stepped up at the plate for the Titans.
Batting .288 with 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored, he drove in both runs in the sixth inning of A-W's 2-0 win at Granville Putnam County in the regional finals. Merrick then hit a two-out, two-run home run to top Delavan 5-3 this past Wednesday, putting his club into the Sweet 16.
"Around mid-season, I was in a very bad slump," said Merrick, who also drove in the first run in Friday's 8-2 sectional-clinching win at Glasford Illini Bluffs. "Once the playoffs started, my hitting's come around more, and I've been more aggressive at the plate. That happened at the perfect time."
After seeing an entire season lost, every moment on the diamond has been a perfect time for Merrick, and his coach has been quick to take notice.
"I'm just glad we've been able to give him a team that could be this successful, to make this run and make memories for him," said Keane. "He was looking forward to playing last year, and when the only sport you play is taken away from you. ... I'm excited for him, and for all the kids."