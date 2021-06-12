Catcher Merrick 'backbone' of A-W baseball squad

Unlike the majority of the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball squad, Eli Merrick does not play multiple sports. For him, it is all about baseball.

After losing his junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by doubts about whether or not the 2021 prep campaign would get off the ground, Merrick wanted more than anything to get back on the diamond again.

Not only has the Titans' senior catcher made the most of the opportunity provided by the IHSA's return to spring competition, so have his teammates. After winning its first regional title in eight years, A-W topped that with its first sectional championship.

"It took us a while. We had to play a few games to figure out where we were at," Merrick said. "We've got a lot of young kids this year, and give them credit, they've stepped in and done the job and helped us seniors."

Playing a key role in helping along the development of his younger teammates, Merrick has also become one of the key men on the field for first-year Annawan-Wethersfield head coach Pat Keane.

"As our catcher, Eli is the backbone of our team," said Keane. "He's done really well behind the plate blocking pitches and he has a good arm. Our first few games, I called the pitches until he got an idea of what my expectations were. After that, I set him free."