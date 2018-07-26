DES MOINES — Pitching and defense has been the Wilton baseball team’s recipe for success this summer.
It deserted them at the worst time.
Unranked Centerville clobbered Wilton 13-0 in five innings Thursday night in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal at Principal Park. It was one of the Beavers’ most lopsided defeats during coach Jake Souhrada’s 21-year tenure.
“It was definitely one of those when it rains, it pours,” Souhrada said. “It poured today. They hit everything we threw today, and we didn’t make a lot of plays in the field behind them.”
Wilton (26-6) came into the 2A state tournament with the best ERA (1.19) and fielding percentage (.970).
Just nine days after Iowa recruit Jared Townsend struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings against Dyersville Beckman in a substate final, he didn’t even get out of the second inning. Centerville (26-7) tagged Townsend and reliever Cory Anderson for 10 runs and eight hits in the first two frames.
The Beavers were charged with four errors but had three or four other mishaps that could have been added to the error total.
“We made our original goal of getting to the state tournament, but it just sucks we had to end it on a note like this,” junior Collin McCrabb said.
A third strike wild pitch triggered Centerville’s first-inning onslaught. A walk, double and two singles followed. It was 3-0 before Wilton recorded the second out in the frame.
“He doesn’t walk many hitters so we knew we were going to get strikes no matter what,” said Centerville’s Daniel Hargrave, who was 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. “If we got a fastball for a strike, we knew we better hit it. We might not get another one that good.”
Townsend admitted he was surprised by Centerville’s offensive outburst.
The Big Reds, who lost in the state semifinal to Carroll Kuemper last season, played with a vengeance.
“We did not want that feeling we had last year,” coach Ryan Hodges said. “These guys have been scary good all year, but the last week and a half in (batting practice), it is scary. They’re confident right now.”
Wilton generated very little offense with only three baserunners in the game. McCrabb and Townsend each had a double, but the Nos. 4 through 9 hitters were a collective 0-for-12.
Sour ending aside, Wilton has plenty to look forward to next season. It loses two senior starters in Tyler Hartman and Nolan Leaton, but brings everyone else back.
“There is a lot of good to take away from this season,” Townsend said. “In the big picture, we had a really good year. We don’t want this feeling next year. We want to get to the championship next year.”
Hitting will be a focal point for Wilton in the offseason. It didn’t score more than five runs in any of its postseason games.
“We’ve just got to continue to develop as players,” Souhrada said. “If they do that, we’ll be a pretty tough group to beat next year with our pitching staff and eight starters back.
“This should make them hungrier to want to finish the deal and get the job done next year.”