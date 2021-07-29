Centerville outlasts Camanche in extra-inning semifinal tussle

CARROLL, Iowa — As the runs and hits were mounting late Wednesday night at Merchants Park in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal, Darryl Cochran had a bad feeling in his gut.
“I had this feeling that it was going to come down to that last at-bat,” the Camanche baseball coach said, “and it did.”
Centerville overcame nine wild pitches, a seven-run deficit and a half-dozen errors to prevent Camanche from reaching its first state championship game in 34 years with a 12-11 triumph in eight innings.
A 3-hour, 13-minute game that started just before 8:30 p.m. concluded when Merrick Mathews ripped a single into left field to score Kade Mosley with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
“Credit to that team,” Camanche outfielder Tucker Dickherber said. “They never backed down. They have the mentality that is similar to ours. They didn’t want their season to end, and we didn’t want our season to end.
“Unfortunately, that was the outcome.”
Second-seeded Centerville (21-14) plays top-seeded Van Meter (30-7) for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Van Meter, a 4-3 winner over Unity Christian, is eyeing a third straight championship.
Camanche, meanwhile, left the ballpark just after midnight with a lot of what-ifs.
The Indians tallied 11 runs and 11 hits, but they stranded a dozen baserunners. They left runners in scoring position in six of the eight innings.
“After a loss like that, you look back at everything that could have gone your way and went their way,” junior and starting pitcher Zach Erwin said.
“That’s the difficult part about a season ending like this,” Cochran stated. “You’re going to look back and think about those situations. I’m sure I’ll be second-guessing myself for a little while because it will take a while to take the sting out of this one.”
Camanche (24-7) was on the cusp of getting an opportunity at playing for a championship.
After scoring a dozen runs in the substate final win over Dyersville Beckman and 18 in the quarterfinal rout over Denver, Camanche capitalized on a bevy of Centerville mistakes to build a cushion.
The Indians had only three RBI on their first 10 runs. They scored four on wild pitches, two on Big Reds' fielding miscues and another on a passed ball.
Centerville, the home team based on being the higher seed, refused to wilt.
Behind 21 hits, including 14 from the top four spots in the order, Big Reds chipped away. They scored three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to trim the deficit to 10-9.
Camanche added a run in the top half of the seventh to go in front 11-9. It had a chance for much more as it loaded the bases with one out, but a pop out and ground out prevented any more damage.
“A state semifinal game, it is a hard pill to swallow leaving that many runners on base,” Dickherber said.
Centerville tied it in the bottom half.
After No. 9 hitter Sabin Esaias was plunked with a 0-1 curveball, Brady Kauzlarich launched a fly ball over center fielder Kyle DeWeerdt’s head in deep center.
Kauzlarich, the school’s career stolen base leader, kept running and running until he scored for what was ruled a two-run, inside-the-park home run.
Centerville threatened to end the game in that inning after two more hits, but reliever Mike Delzell struck out Brody Tuttle and got Myles Clawson to bounce out and force extra innings.
“I’ve got to give our kids credit because they kept battling and battling,” Cochran said. “We got some tough outs in some tough situations. I couldn’t ask for the kids to do any more.”
Logan Shaw, who had three hits for Camanche, recorded a one-out single in the eighth and stole second but was left there.
The Big Reds, who scored nine runs in their final four times at bat, finished it off in the bottom half.
Mosley poked a one-out single and was sacrificed to second. After Camanche put Kauzlarich on, it pulled Delzell for senior Mason Byrns.
On a 1-1 pitch, Mathews smashed one down the left-field line and the celebration ensued for Centerville and its fans.
Camanche scored 50 runs in its final four games of the season, including two dramatic, high-stake 12-11 games against Beckman and Centerville.
This one ended in heartbreak for the Indians.
“Even if you’ve been around the game a long time, you see something new and different all the time,” Cochran said. “I was glad I got the opportunity to ride it with these guys.”