Centerville outlasts Camanche in extra-inning semifinal tussle

The Indians tallied 11 runs and 11 hits, but they stranded a dozen baserunners. They left runners in scoring position in six of the eight innings.

“After a loss like that, you look back at everything that could have gone your way and went their way,” junior and starting pitcher Zach Erwin said.

“That’s the difficult part about a season ending like this,” Cochran stated. “You’re going to look back and think about those situations. I’m sure I’ll be second-guessing myself for a little while because it will take a while to take the sting out of this one.”

Camanche (24-7) was on the cusp of getting an opportunity at playing for a championship.

After scoring a dozen runs in the substate final win over Dyersville Beckman and 18 in the quarterfinal rout over Denver, Camanche capitalized on a bevy of Centerville mistakes to build a cushion.

The Indians had only three RBI on their first 10 runs. They scored four on wild pitches, two on Big Reds' fielding miscues and another on a passed ball.

Centerville, the home team based on being the higher seed, refused to wilt.