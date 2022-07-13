Central DeWitt offense falls short in substate loss at West Delaware

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Central DeWitt senior pitcher Noah Thein gave his team a chance to win, but the Sabers’ bats could not solve West Delaware’s Peyton Alrdich in a 3-0 Class 3A substate final loss on Wednesday night.

Aldrich (6-0) pitched a complete game and had two RBIs as Central DeWitt mustered only four hits at the Hawks’ home field at Beckman Sports Complex.

West Delaware had just five hits, but they turned out to be timely as the Hawks advanced to state for the first time since 2008.

Coming off Monday’s 7-3 upset of fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert, the postseason magic ran out for the Sabers (16-24).

Thein, a DMACC baseball commit, went all seven innings, striking out five with one walk.

“I thought Noah pitched extremely well, their guy just kept us off balance. He pitched a great game,” Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said. “We didn’t see a lot of fastballs and he was throwing first-pitch strikes and just moving the ball around.

“We had a couple miscues on defense that cost us a run probably, but ultimately, if you don’t score, you can’t win.”

Aldrich’s first RBI single scored Isaac Fettkether and gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the third before Aldrich scored on a throwing error that made it 2-0.

Fettkether began the fifth with a single and stole second before Aldrich’s one-out RBI single put the Hawks up 3-0.

Central DeWitt’s best chance to score didn’t come until the seventh inning, which Kyle Bixby led off with a double. However, Aldrich ended the game with strikeout, flyout, strikeout. He struck out six in the complete game win as Thein finished 4-4 on the season.

The Sabers had a number of deep fly balls, but they just could not find a hole as the Hawks made the needed plays.

“I thought we had good approaches, we hit some balls hard, just right at them,” Sikkema said. “They made a couple nice defensive plays in the outfield. I don’t think we beat ourselves, so give them credit.”

Despite falling a game away from state, the Sabers clicked for the postseason after finishing tied for eighth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“We expect to win,” Sikkema said. “It wasn’t the season we had hoped for, but we knew we had guys who would compete when it came to tournament time. I guess we peaked at the right time and we got a lot of youth coming back, so hopefully next year we’ll be back here giving it another shot.”

Sikkema has preached bringing the same intensity each and every game as the team figured out its lineup throughout the year.

“Finally at the end we got it figured out,” he said. "We’re obviously disappointed, but like I said, I don’t think we really beat ourselves and Noah gave us a chance to win. We just didn’t get the hits when we needed them. … They deserved to win.”