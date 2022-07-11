Central DeWitt upsets Wahlert with late offense; Sabers one win from state

DUBUQUE — Don’t tell the Central DeWitt High School baseball team it doesn't have a chance.

The Sabers traveled to Dubuque and defeated top-seeded Dubuque Wahlert 7-3 in the Class 3A Substate 4 semifinals at McAleece Park and Recreation Complex on Monday night.

The Sabers finished eighth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference at 5-13, but now sit just a win from a trip back to state.

Kyle Bixby threw 5.2 innings after a rocky start to allow the Saber comeback to manifest. The sophomore pitcher ended his outing with 111 pitches and four strikeouts and kept the Golden Eagles scoreless after three runs in the first two innings.

But it was never certain.

The biggest trouble came in the sixth with DeWitt holding a 5-3 lead. Wahlert loaded the bases and forced Bixby out of the game, and the first pitch out of Jacob Maher’s hand in relief was smacked down the line in right.

Yet instead of clearing the bases, Paul Kuehn made a fantastic running catch to escape the jam and keep the Sabers ahead.

Central DeWitt jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to an RBI hit-by-pitch taken by Kade Burzlaff, but Wahlert responded to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. Aaron Savary singled and Caron Cummer tripled to tie the game, and then a sac fly put the Golden Eagles ahead.

Wahlert tacked onto its lead in the second when Christian Prull cleared the left-center fence to make it 3-1.

The score stayed that way until the fourth when DeWitt got its bats rolling. Tyson Dunne got things started with a single, and Kuehn brought him home on a groundout later in the inning.

Noah Thein kept the rally going with a single, and then Drew McAvan and Maher both had extra-base hits to give the Sabers the lead back. McAvan doubled to left to bring home Thein and Maher followed with a triple to right-center to make it 4-3.

Thein walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-3 — one of 11 free passes for DeWitt on the night.

After escaping the sixth, the senior third baseman connected for his biggest hit of the night in the seventh. With runners on first and second, Thein crushed a ball down the right-field line that scored both runners to put DeWitt up 7-3.

Wahlert reached on an infield single to begin the seventh, but Maher shut down the comeback attempt with a pop out, ground out and fly out to keep the Sabers’ season alive.

DeWitt will face West Delaware (31-10) in the Substate 4 final at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a trip to state on the line.

On Monday, hosting West Delaware ended Maquoketa High School's season with a 6-0 victory.