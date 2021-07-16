Central DeWitt uses two big innings to race past Fairfield

DEWITT — Shane Sikkema wanted Boomer Johnson to throw a bullpen session Thursday. Johnson shrugged it off and told his coach he was good.
“I trust my seniors and what they tell me,” Sikkema said.
Johnson, who hadn’t pitched in more than a week, struggled with his command in the first couple innings of Friday’s Class 3A substate game against Fairfield.
The offense had his back.
After surrendering a first-inning run, Central DeWitt responded with four in the bottom half of the frame and was never really threatened beyond that point in an 11-1 triumph in six innings.
“We’ve kind of learned throughout the season we can’t get down on ourselves early,” Johnson said. “We have had nights where teams have put one or two runs on us in the first inning. I thought we came back with a lot of energy in the bottom half, and that set the tone for the game.”
Central DeWitt (21-15) travels to face second-seeded Fort Madison, a 9-2 winner over Mount Pleasant, in a substate semifinal Monday night. If the Sabers win that, they would be in position to host the substate final next Wednesday against the Davenport Assumption and Clear Creek Amana winner.
“It is all about the seven seniors,” Sikkema said. “They put time in during the winter and it paid off tonight. They’re good leaders for us.”
Contributions came from about everywhere.
Eight of the nine spots in Central DeWitt’s lineup recorded a hit. Freshman Jacob Maher delivered the significant blow with a two-run double down the first-base line in the opening inning. The third baseman knocked in three runs for the game.
Leadoff hitter Ben Mason tallied three runs. Henry Bloom had two hits and was on base three times. John McConohy, the No. 8 hitter, was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
The Sabers ended the game with a six-run sixth inning, one in which nine hitters came to the plate.
“(The hitting) becomes pretty contagious, almost deadly,” McConohy said. “It worked out tonight.”
Johnson struck out four but walked three in the first two innings. Then, the southpaw settled in, yielding just one baserunner in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
At night’s end, he had allowed only three hits and struck out eight.
“I started off kind of fast in that first inning,” Johnson said. “Throwing 20-plus pitches in an inning isn’t the greatest. After that, I let my defense work and kept it more in the zone."
Johnson threw 107 pitches and won't be eligible to pitch Monday night.
“He might not have had his best, but I thought he really competed for those six innings,” Sikkema said.
McConohy or Noah Thein is expected to start on the bump against Fort Madison.
“We’ll flip a coin, have a Diet Pepsi over it this weekend and see what the best matchup is for Fort Madison,” Sikkema said. “Both of those guys have good stats and been solid for us this year.”