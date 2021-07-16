Central DeWitt uses two big innings to race past Fairfield

Contributions came from about everywhere.

Eight of the nine spots in Central DeWitt’s lineup recorded a hit. Freshman Jacob Maher delivered the significant blow with a two-run double down the first-base line in the opening inning. The third baseman knocked in three runs for the game.

Leadoff hitter Ben Mason tallied three runs. Henry Bloom had two hits and was on base three times. John McConohy, the No. 8 hitter, was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

The Sabers ended the game with a six-run sixth inning, one in which nine hitters came to the plate.

“(The hitting) becomes pretty contagious, almost deadly,” McConohy said. “It worked out tonight.”

Johnson struck out four but walked three in the first two innings. Then, the southpaw settled in, yielding just one baserunner in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

At night’s end, he had allowed only three hits and struck out eight.

“I started off kind of fast in that first inning,” Johnson said. “Throwing 20-plus pitches in an inning isn’t the greatest. After that, I let my defense work and kept it more in the zone."

Johnson threw 107 pitches and won't be eligible to pitch Monday night.