DEWITT — Just start calling them the marathon men.
For the third straight game, Central DeWitt needed extra innings. For the third straight game, the Class 3A No. 3 Sabers found a way to come out on top, beating North Scott 4-3 in 12 innings Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School.
"Key word is resilient," said Sabers head coach Shane Sikkema, whose 19-0 team needed eight and 10 inning-games to sweep Solon Monday night. "Pitching is what we put our name on for Saber baseball and timely hitting is what we needed."
With the bases loaded against the Lancers, sophomore Henry Bloom delivered that timely walk-off hit, roping a pitch from Jackson Stoefen to left center field that fell in for the winning run.
It was the second time in three innings Bloom had a bases-loaded opportunity. The first time, he hit a ball to shallow center field that looked like it would fall, only to be caught by a hard-charging Chase Moseley, who went 3-for-4 and finished a home run short of the cycle for North Scott.
The second time, Bloom made sure to come through.
"I was just mad I let my team down the first time, so I wanted to come out and get the win for them," said Bloom, who recorded his first two varsity hits in the contest. "The first one, I thought was a base hit too but (Moseley) was playing in so he caught it and it didn't go my way. The second time I knew it was down because it was in the gap."
Bloom wasn't in the starting lineup. He had to be suddenly inserted after starting catcher Tucker Kinney injured his wrist on a catcher's interference call, forcing the Sabers to adjust their lineup, moving Garrett Finley from designated hitter to catcher, and putting Bloom in the lineup.
The moves paid off.
Finley hit two doubles, one to put Central DeWitt on the board in the third inning, and the other to lead off the 12th. Sikkema said Kinney's status is uncertain moving forward.
"Stat-wise, if you look at him, he's probably our second or third best hitter," Sikkema said of Kinney, who is hitting .415 on the year. "It's going to be a battle moving forward without him, if that's what it's going to be."
With their top two pitchers out of commission for reaching pitch limits Monday night, the Sabers used five different pitchers in the game. All pitched well, highlighted by Boomer Johnson (4-0), who pitched the final five innings, keeping the Lancers off the board to grab the win.
"Mentality was just to pitch, do the normal stuff and don't overthink it because if you overthink it, bad stuff's going to happen," Johnson said. "I think everybody on the team can pitch, everybody knows they can throw a couple innings if needed and everyone can do well if they go in there."
North Scott was also without its top two pitchers following a doubleheader sweep of Davenport North. Carter Wenck pitched five innings, allowing three runs, and Layne Hamann (0-1) pitched from the sixth inning until the 12th, working out of a couple of jams until the Sabers loaded the bases, bringing in Stoefen.
"That's the true definition of a competitor and in baseball, that's what you want to see," North Scott co-head coach Travis Ralfs said of Hamann. "He's gritty and he'll lay everything on the line for you. To see that out of a junior, that's really good stuff, and really good on Carter Wenck too."
North Scott led 2-0 after 2½ innings before Central DeWitt tied it in the bottom of the third. Jacob Swanson hit a home run to give Central DeWitt the lead in the fourth inning, then North Scott tied the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Jake Matthaidess, who drove in all three of North Scott's runs.
The Lancers (8-7) had a few chances to put pressure on the Sabers, including in the 11th inning, when they had runners on first and third with one out. North Scott's attempt to lay down a bunt missed and runner Carter Seibert ran out of the basepath trying to get back to third base for the second out, effectively ending the threat.
It's a learning experience Ralfs is happy to take.
"Any time we can get 12 innings and be competitive, that's good for our baseball team right now," he said. "I told the kids not to hang their heads. We got 12 innings of competitive baseball and we put ourselves in situations to win."