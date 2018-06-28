Three runs.
That’s how much Davenport Central was trailing in both games of their Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against Davenport West on Thursday night.
In dramatic fashion, Class 4A ninth-ranked Central came back not once, but twice.
Adin DeLaRosa and Josh Hann played the role of walkoff heroes for the Blue Devils to earn come-from-behind triumphs that swept the Falcons 4-3 and 5-4 at Brady Street Stadium that keeps them two games behind North Scott in the MAC standings.
“Anytime your guys don’t quit and fight to the end, it’s a great feeling,” Central head coach Chris Cartee said. “Just keep believing until that time runs out. As long as you do that, you give yourself a chance.”
After experiencing the side of heartbreak in the nightcap against Assumption on Monday, the Blue Devils saw what jubilation felt like.
Trailing 3-1 in the opener, a walk and a throwing error put runners on second and third for No. 9 hitter Elijah Mitchell.
Hitting .208, the senior outfielder laced a single to right-center field that plated Brendan Gogulich and Connor Bedell to tie the game at three.
It was a moment of redemption for Mitchell, who nearly had a catch but the ball popped out of his glove the previous inning.
“It got me hyped up to score the next two runs,” he said. “I was ready, saw an opportunity and executed.”
What followed was a bases loaded situation for Central (20-8, 10-4 MAC) cleanup hitter Adin DeLaRosa.
West played their infield in, but it didn’t matter as DeLaRosa got enough of the ball to slap a single over pitcher Alex Hunt that fell right in front of a diving Jared Black to score Mitchell and cap off the first comeback.
“I read the pitch low, but I kind of hit it off the cap,” DeLaRosa said. “If I got enough on it, it’d do the job.”
Cartee knew his team had it in them.
“We’ve taken a lot of walks, lot of hit-batsmen, and we preach getting guys on base,” he said.
Central wasn’t done making miracles happen.
Behind 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Devils had their first three batters reach base, including an RBI single from Will Kranz — who had five total hits in the twinbill and was the winning pitcher in Game 2 — to cut their deficit in half.
DeLaRosa tied the game at four with a perfect bunt that scored Nick Fleming. After an intentional walk to Zach Wirt, Josh Hann approached the plate.
Hann, who had an RBI single in the opener, worked the count full and took a fastball from Black high and outside to walk it off and cap off an extraordinary night for Central.
“It’s all about plate discipline,” Hann said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t believe you’re going to win with everyone’s momentum downhill, but bouncing back is huge.”
The Falcons (13-11, 7-7) left the field with a bitter taste in their mouth.
They tied the nightcap at two after Noah McCreary legged out an infield single and Clayton Nettleton drew a bases-loaded walk. Trevor Burkhart smacked a 2-run single to give West their second 2-run lead in as many games.
But just like in Game 1, where they grabbed an insurance run on Izaiah Schaeffer Houston’s RBI single for a 2-run cushion, they watched it disappear in a flash.
“We beat ourselves,” West head coach Scott Beatty said. “We’ve got to get better as a team. We played good baseball through seven innings, but bottom line is we gave it away again.
“We should be disappointed.”
Ryan McKown had two hits in both contests for the Falcons.
For Central, they need a sweep of seventh-ranked North Scott on Monday in hopes of nabbing at least a share of the conference title.
And after Thursday’s dramatic wins, they feel pretty confident.
“We just have to push runs across early and often,” Mitchell said. “We were lackadaisical and down until the last inning. We just have to have intensity the entire game.”