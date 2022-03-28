Chargers edge Rockridge behind Johnson's pitching gem

EDGINGTON — Mere hours before Monday's game, Orion junior Kile Johnson received a bit of surprising news.

With the Chargers' senior pitching ace Quinn Hoftender sidelined by a knee injury, Johnson received word that he was starting for Monday's Three Rivers West Division opener at Rockridge.

The right-hander made the most of his opportunity. Scattering eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, Johnson held the line as Orion edged the Rockets 2-1.

"Quinn hurt his knee in our last game (an 18-8 win over Canton this past Saturday), and we all hope he gets back soon," Johnson said. "I got the call that I was going to start, and I locked in and thought about what I had to do."

Right from the start, Johnson felt good.

"I felt it warming up in the bullpen before the game, that it was going to be a good day," he said. "I came out and did what I had to do for my boys, and we got just enough to get it done."

Orion (4-2, 1-0) got on the board in the top of the third inning when Drake Gunn's two-out single scored Jared Mohr, who had singled with one out and worked his way over to third base.

Rockridge senior starter Tyler Hendley also rose to the occasion on a chilly day, scattering seven hits and recording six strikeouts in six innings to keep the Rockets in contention.

"Tyler pitched extremely well today," Rockridge coach Ryan Pace said. "He pitched out of some big spots with some huge strikeouts."

The Rockets (2-2, 0-1) rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth when Kameron Bohnsack doubled to lead off the inning, then took third on a Nolan Thomas sacrifice before scoring on a Hendley groundout.

The Chargers regained the upper hand in the top of the sixth on a one-out RBI single by Derek Dykeman. However, Rockridge had a golden opportunity to break through against Johnson in the home half of that inning.

With one out, Hendley reached on an error, followed by back-to-back singles from Jaxon Brokaw and Evan DeKeyrel that loaded the bases. Johnson got the next two batters on fly balls to put out the fire.

"No doubt, Kile did what he had to do to give us a good chance to win," Orion coach Thomas Smith said, "and we did just enough to get a win."

Johnson reached his pitch count after retiring the first batter in the last of the seventh, then gave the ball to Andrew Meiresonne, who finished up to earn his first save.

The Rockets did have one last chance as Bohnsack worked a two-out walk, but Meiresonne got Thomas to ground back to him to record the final out.

"We had other opportunities," said Pace, referring to his club leaving a pair of runners stranded in several of the early innings; Rockridge left 12 runners on base and Orion left eight runners stranded.

"We just need to clean up a few things, and we'll be ready to go in our Thursday game at Orion."

