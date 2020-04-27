Chargers 'keep filling the pipeline'

"We've got another good nucleus coming through," Jungwirth said. "We seem to keep filling the pipeline."

Still, the seventh-year head coach cannot help but feel for his five seniors, four of whom were preparing for their fourth year with the Charger varsity and had planted the seeds for ongoing success with the 2017 Final Four run to Peoria.

"I can't express how disappointing it is, not to me as a coach, but for the kids who had worked so hard in the off-season," Jungwirth said. "We'd gotten in two weeks of practice, and we were a day away from playing our first game. We were supposed to play Ridgewood on a Tuesday, and on that Monday, Nathan DeBaillie, our principal, called me and told me what was going to happen.

"When we sat the kids down that night and told them, it was difficult; there were tears shed. We basically had to tell them twice; the first time, the season was going to be pushed ahead a couple of weeks, and then, when the whole season was wiped."