Chargers 'keep filling the pipeline'

ORION — When the calendar turned to March, the Orion baseball squad was looking forward to the start of a new season and the prospect of another successful campaign. It was for good reason.
When the Chargers brought home their third consecutive Class 2A regional championship last May, it matched the total amount of postseason hardware the program had earned in the years prior to the fourth-place state tournament finish in 2017.
With four seniors returning this spring, all of whom had played key roles during Orion's ongoing run of postseason success, prospects for 2020 were bright until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the spring sports season being shuttered before it could get underway.
However, the presence of three underclassmen who earned varsity letters last season, along with a talented group of younger ballplayers, head coach Jeremy Jungwirth's program is definitely built for long-term success.
"Our seniors have paved the way for the young guys, being a part of three regional titles and a state-tournament run," he said. "It's been nice to see how things have progressed here. It started three to four years ago, and now, every year we're a player in the postseason. This is how to build a program."
With the junior duo of outfielder Coby Schultz and utility player Jarrett Thornburg and sophomore first baseman/outfielder Quinn Hoftender augmented by a strong group moving up from the junior varsity ranks, a year off should not brake Orion's momentum as it looks ahead to the spring of 2021.
"We've got another good nucleus coming through," Jungwirth said. "We seem to keep filling the pipeline."
Still, the seventh-year head coach cannot help but feel for his five seniors, four of whom were preparing for their fourth year with the Charger varsity and had planted the seeds for ongoing success with the 2017 Final Four run to Peoria.
"I can't express how disappointing it is, not to me as a coach, but for the kids who had worked so hard in the off-season," Jungwirth said. "We'd gotten in two weeks of practice, and we were a day away from playing our first game. We were supposed to play Ridgewood on a Tuesday, and on that Monday, Nathan DeBaillie, our principal, called me and told me what was going to happen.
"When we sat the kids down that night and told them, it was difficult; there were tears shed. We basically had to tell them twice; the first time, the season was going to be pushed ahead a couple of weeks, and then, when the whole season was wiped."
Breaking that news to the Chargers' senior quintet of infielder/DH Ben Dunlap, shortstop Christian Grems, second baseman/pitcher Ryan Jungwirth, catcher Jacob Kruse and outfielder Joe Reddy was particularly hard, with their expectations after a 20-10 finish last spring that included an 8-2 record and a first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
"Those guys had been playing together since they were 11 years old, and things were shaping up good for us this season," Coach Jungwirth said. "To see it taken away from them, it's heartbreaking. At the time, we didn't know last year's sectionals (a 3-2 loss to Brimfield-Elmwood in the 2A Farmington Sectional semifinals) would be the last high-school baseball game they would ever play.
"It's tough telling kids they can't do something they love, and that they don't get to play a game they love, especially seniors. Not all of them are going to go on to play college baseball, so this is it."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!