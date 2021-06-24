City High hands Pleasant Valley its second loss

Pleasant Valley (16-2) tied the game in the second inning when Carson Albrecht hit a two-run home run over the centerfield fence. It was just the second extra-base hit of the season for Albrecht.

“He’s been a guy who can drive the baseball for us, but he just hadn’t quite found his stroke,” Stecklein said of Albrecht. “Hopefully that propels him a little bit the rest of the way.”

But after Ryan Mumey’s one-out infield single in the third inning, Little Hawk starter Gavin Koch retired the final 14 batters he faced to pick up the win. Koch struck out five and walked one.

“I don’t think he got rattled too much,” Mitchell said of Koch. “They hit that two-run home run in the second inning, but he just kept battling. He was very composed.”

Pleasant Valley starter Matthew Meyer also battled back after giving up two runs in the first. He got back-to-back strikeouts to leave the bases loaded in the third, and he coaxed back-to-back outs in the fifth to strand Little Hawk runners on second and third. Meyer went six innings, striking out six and walking three.