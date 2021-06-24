City High hands Pleasant Valley its second loss

John Klosterman’s two-run single in the seventh inning lifted sixth-ranked Iowa City High to a 4-2 win at Pleasant Valley on Thursday night.
The top-ranked Spartans dropped their second game in as many nights after a 16-0 start, but Pleasant Valley head coach Derek Stecklein isn’t worried about his squad.
“We’re fine,” he said. “The story the last two nights has been free bases. We walked a lot of guys and hit a lot of guys the last two nights, and that’s something we hadn’t been doing. We’re losing the free base game right now. We won the free base game in 16 games, and we’ve lost it in two.”
Pleasant Valley relief pitcher Aden O’Donnell issued two free passes in the seventh inning, one intentional, and then Alex Melvin hit a batter to load the bases with one out. Klosterman followed with a single up the middle that brought home two runs.
Klosterman drove in all four Little Hawk runs. His two-out double in the first, which came after two batters walked, gave Iowa City High (20-6) an early 2-0 lead.
“Klosterman was huge tonight,” Iowa City High head coach Brian Mitchell said. “It was really good to see. It was kind of a breakout for him today, coming through with runners in scoring position. Those guys in front of him are on base a lot. We haven’t been successful like we’d like to be in that situation, so for him to do that twice was awesome.”
Pleasant Valley (16-2) tied the game in the second inning when Carson Albrecht hit a two-run home run over the centerfield fence. It was just the second extra-base hit of the season for Albrecht.
“He’s been a guy who can drive the baseball for us, but he just hadn’t quite found his stroke,” Stecklein said of Albrecht. “Hopefully that propels him a little bit the rest of the way.”
But after Ryan Mumey’s one-out infield single in the third inning, Little Hawk starter Gavin Koch retired the final 14 batters he faced to pick up the win. Koch struck out five and walked one.
“I don’t think he got rattled too much,” Mitchell said of Koch. “They hit that two-run home run in the second inning, but he just kept battling. He was very composed.”
Pleasant Valley starter Matthew Meyer also battled back after giving up two runs in the first. He got back-to-back strikeouts to leave the bases loaded in the third, and he coaxed back-to-back outs in the fifth to strand Little Hawk runners on second and third. Meyer went six innings, striking out six and walking three.
“He battled. He competed. He gave up two in the first inning, and then he competed all the way through six innings,” Stecklein said of Meyer. “That’s what he’s going to do for us. It was good to see him battle and compete out there and shut them down after that first inning.”
Pleasant Valley showed signs of life in the bottom of the seventh when Albrecht doubled to left, but he became the final out of the game when it was ruled that he did not touch first base.
Mitchell was pleased to get a quality non-conference road win.
“We know these guys well,” he said. “We’ve played them the last few years and very competitively. They beat us in a playoff game a couple years ago. We know their staff and players well. It’s a lot of fun to come down here and get the win.”