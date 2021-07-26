Class 2A state baseball capsule: Camanche vs. Denver

Class 2A

Camanche (23-6) vs. Denver (18-18)

Extra bases: Camanche, the three seed in the eight-team field, is making its first state tournament appearance in 25 years. The Indians beat West Liberty, Wilton and Dyersville Beckman in the postseason. Coach Darryl Cochran's team is batting .330, second best in the field. Camanche has scored at least five runs in nine of its last 10 games. ... Denver has never won a game at the state tournament in its previous four trips -- 2000, '16, '17 and '18. The Cyclones beat ninth-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the district final and eighth-ranked Jesup (26-4) in the substate final, 3-2. Both teams have hit 15 home runs this year, among the leaders in 2A.