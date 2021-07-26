 Skip to main content
Class 2A state baseball capsule: Camanche vs. Denver
Camanche's Mike Delzell fires a pitch against Wilton during the district final earlier this month. The Indians play Denver in a Class 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday.

Class 2A

Camanche (23-6) vs. Denver (18-18)

When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Merchants Park, Carroll

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals Wednesday evening against the winner of Centerville (19-14) and New Hampton (19-15).

Camanche's top players: Mike Delzell, jr. P/2B (.489 avg., 14 2B, 5 HR, 43 RBIs; 4-1, 3.75 ERA); Kyle DeWeerdt, sr., OF (.465 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs, 24 SB); Mason Byrns, sr., C (.345 avg., 5 HR, 27 RBIs; 4-0, 1.70 ERA); Garrett Schultz, so., P (3-0, 1.15 ERA, 36 IP, 46 Ks)

Denver's top players: Bryce Phelps, sr., P (.473 avg., 16 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBIs; 5-2, 2.79 ERA, 89 Ks); Cale Neuendorf, jr., SS (.339 avg., 9 2B, 3 HR, 39 RBIs); Braden Powers, jr., DH/P (.330 avg., 12 2B, 7 HR, 41 RBIs; 5-3, 1.81 IP, 58 IP, 55 Ks)

Extra bases: Camanche, the three seed in the eight-team field, is making its first state tournament appearance in 25 years. The Indians beat West Liberty, Wilton and Dyersville Beckman in the postseason. Coach Darryl Cochran's team is batting .330, second best in the field. Camanche has scored at least five runs in nine of its last 10 games. ... Denver has never won a game at the state tournament in its previous four trips -- 2000, '16, '17 and '18. The Cyclones beat ninth-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the district final and eighth-ranked Jesup (26-4) in the substate final, 3-2. Both teams have hit 15 home runs this year, among the leaders in 2A.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

