Class 3A state baseball capsule: Central DeWitt vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

Central DeWitt (23-15) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

Extra bases: The game has been moved up an hour from its original start time due to heat indexes projected for Wednesday. Central DeWitt reached the state tournament with wins over Fairfield, Fort Madison and Assumption by a 22-3 combined score. Johnson, who picked up wins in two of those games, is expected to get the start on the bump. Central DeWitt is among the top defensive teams in 3A, committing only 49 errors in 38 games. ... WSR, which starts four seniors, beat state-ranked Webster City in nine innings in the substate final. The Go-Hawks are 13-1 since the calendar flipped to July. They have 185 stolen bases, nearly 40 more than any other team in 3A. Benjamin Buseman has a program-record 11 saves this season.