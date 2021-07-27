 Skip to main content
Class 3A state baseball capsule: Central DeWitt vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A state baseball capsule: Central DeWitt vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

  Updated
Central DeWitt's Ben Mason slides into second base during a Class 3A substate game against Fairfield earlier this month. The Sabers face Waverly-Shell Rock in a state quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Class 3A

Central DeWitt (23-15) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday against Marion or ADM, Adel.

Central DeWitt's top players: Ben Mason, sr., 2B (.421 avg., 39 runs, 22 RBIs, 20 SB); Boomer Johnson, sr., P (8-2, 1.36 ERA, 56 IP, 67 Ks; .310 avg., 8 2B, 27 RBIs); Henry Bloom, sr., SS (.369 avg., 11 2B, 30 RBIs, 14 SB); Noah Thein, jr., C (.286 avg., 7 2B, 18 RBIs; 5-1, 2.01 ERA)

Waverly-Shell Rock's top players: Carson Graven, jr., SS (7-1, 2.84 ERA, 49 IP, 61 Ks; .320 avg., 10 2B, 23 RBIs); Chance Key, jr., P (.405 avg., 11 2B, 6 HR, 53 RBIs; 6-2, 3.14 ERA, 58 IP, 92 Ks); Will Soesbe, so., P/3B (7-0, 2.04 ERA, 37 IP, 45 Ks); Andy Roose, sr., CF (.363 avg., 7 2B, 26 RBIs, 28 SB)

Extra bases: The game has been moved up an hour from its original start time due to heat indexes projected for Wednesday. Central DeWitt reached the state tournament with wins over Fairfield, Fort Madison and Assumption by a 22-3 combined score. Johnson, who picked up wins in two of those games, is expected to get the start on the bump. Central DeWitt is among the top defensive teams in 3A, committing only 49 errors in 38 games. ... WSR, which starts four seniors, beat state-ranked Webster City in nine innings in the substate final. The Go-Hawks are 13-1 since the calendar flipped to July. They have 185 stolen bases, nearly 40 more than any other team in 3A. Benjamin Buseman has a program-record 11 saves this season.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

