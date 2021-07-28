Class 4A state baseball capsule: Pleasant Valley vs. Ottumwa

Class 4A
Pleasant Valley (34-4) vs. Ottumwa (30-9)
When: Thursday, 11 a.m.
Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday against Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Prairie winner.
PV's top players: Seth Clausen, sr., P (9-0, 0.79 ERA, 53 IP, 91 Ks; .365 avg., 27 RBIs); Alex Clemons, sr., 1B (.387 avg., 19 2B, 2 HR, 38 RBIs); Ryan Mumey, sr., OF (.424 avg., 8 2B, 18 RBIs, 26 SB); Barrett Lindmark, sr., SS (.333 avg., 35 runs, 7 2B, 25 RBIs, 20 SB)
Ottumwa's top players: Jesus Jaime, sr., 3B (.514 avg., 16 2B, 7 HR, 35 RBIs); Mitch Wood, sr., SS (.454 avg., 9 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBIs, 33 walks); Trae Swartz, sr., 1B (.351 avg., 6 HR, 24 RBIs); Colton McKinnon, sr., P (7-0, 0.51 ERA, 41 IP, 33 Ks)
Extra bases: The top-ranked team in 4A, Pleasant Valley is at the state tournament for the third straight season. The Spartans are seeking their first state tournament victory since 1980. PV leads the 4A field in fielding percentage at .967 and third in ERA at 2.29. Clausen will make his third straight postseason start after pitching in substate wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Linn-Mar. ... Ottumwa, the only unranked team in the 4A field, beat Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0) and Iowa City High (2-1) to reach the state tournament. Jaime leads 4A in hitting at .514 and Wood, the Bulldogs' shortstop, is a University of Iowa recruit. McKinnon and Tanner Schark are a combined 13-0 with an ERA of 1.