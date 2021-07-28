 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 4A state baseball capsule: Pleasant Valley vs. Ottumwa
0 Comments
topical alert

Class 4A state baseball capsule: Pleasant Valley vs. Ottumwa

  • 0
072121-qc-spt-pv baseball-521

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark forces out Linn-Mar's runner Kane Deutmeyer at second base during the sixth inning of last week's Class 4A substate final. The Spartans face Ottumwa in a state quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Thursday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 4A

Pleasant Valley (34-4) vs. Ottumwa (30-9)

When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday against Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Prairie winner.

PV's top players: Seth Clausen, sr., P (9-0, 0.79 ERA, 53 IP, 91 Ks; .365 avg., 27 RBIs); Alex Clemons, sr., 1B (.387 avg., 19 2B, 2 HR, 38 RBIs); Ryan Mumey, sr., OF (.424 avg., 8 2B, 18 RBIs, 26 SB); Barrett Lindmark, sr., SS (.333 avg., 35 runs, 7 2B, 25 RBIs, 20 SB)

Ottumwa's top players: Jesus Jaime, sr., 3B (.514 avg., 16 2B, 7 HR, 35 RBIs); Mitch Wood, sr., SS (.454 avg., 9 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBIs, 33 walks); Trae Swartz, sr., 1B (.351 avg., 6 HR, 24 RBIs); Colton McKinnon, sr., P (7-0, 0.51 ERA, 41 IP, 33 Ks)

Extra bases: The top-ranked team in 4A, Pleasant Valley is at the state tournament for the third straight season. The Spartans are seeking their first state tournament victory since 1980. PV leads the 4A field in fielding percentage at .967 and third in ERA at 2.29. Clausen will make his third straight postseason start after pitching in substate wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Linn-Mar. ... Ottumwa, the only unranked team in the 4A field, beat Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0) and Iowa City High (2-1) to reach the state tournament. Jaime leads 4A in hitting at .514 and Wood, the Bulldogs' shortstop, is a University of Iowa recruit. McKinnon and Tanner Schark are a combined 13-0 with an ERA of 1.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News