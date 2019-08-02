Class 3A state championship
Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. Central DeWitt (38-3)
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
At stake: Xavier seeks the program's second state title, first since 2006. Central DeWitt eyes its first state crown.
Probable pitching matchup: Xavier (Bryson Bastian, sr., 10-0, 0.84 ERA) vs. Central DeWitt (Lucas Bixby, sr., 8-0, 0.81 ERA)
Xavier's top players: Kyle Moeder, sr. (.407 avg., 12 doubles, 4 HRs, 43 RBIs); Garrett Ries, sr. (.400 avg., 10 doubles, 6 triples, 6 HRs, 37 RBIs); Nick Banowetz, jr. (.351 avg., 3 HRs, 32 RBIs, 27 walks)
Central DeWitt's top players: Devin Hurdle, sr. (.348 avg., 14 doubles, 25 RBIs, 30 SB); Garrett Finley, sr. (.493 avg., 14 doubles, 3 HRs, 52 RBIs); Jake Swanson, sr. (.350 avg., 11 doubles, 3 HRs, 35 RBIs)
Need to know: Xavier has won 27 straight games, with its last loss coming to Western Dubuque on June 10. The Saints have knocked off ADM (Adel) 7-2 and Marion 4-1 at the state tournament. Xavier has drawn 209 walks this season, 50 more than any other team in 3A field. Central DeWitt has held 33 of its 41 opponents to four runs or fewer this season. Bixby threw 66 pitches and five innings in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Centerville.