Class 3A state semifinal
Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)
When: Friday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
At stake: Winner advances to the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier or No. 4 Marion.
Probable pitching matchup: Assumption (Brandon Schlichting, sr., 7-0, 0.87 ERA) vs. Central DeWitt (Alex McAleer, jr., 7-0, 0.77 ERA)
Assumption's top players: Nick Gottilla, sr. (.370 avg., 15 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs, 13 SB); Nate Schlichting, jr. (.381 avg., 9 2B, 29 RBIs); Seth Adrian, jr. (.342 avg., 15 2B, 32 RBIs)
Central DeWitt's top players: Garrett Finley, sr. (.489 avg., 14 2B, 3 HR, 51 RBIs); Devin Hurdle, sr. (.343 avg., 13 2B, 24 RBIs, 29 SB); Jacob Swanson, sr. (.350 avg., 10 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBIs)
Need to know: The Knights are seeking their 15th trip to the title game, fourth in the last six years. They beat Boone 7-3 in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Assumption has won nine straight and 22 of its last 23. Central DeWitt, coming off an 11-1 rout over Centerville, looks for its first appearance in a title game in program history. McAleer pitched eight shutout innings in the Sabers' 16-inning substate win over West Delaware. The Sabers have won a school-record 37 games this year.