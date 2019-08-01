Central DeWitt vs Centerville state baseball

Central DeWitt's Devin Hurdle, right, celebrates a run with teammate Garrett Finley during the team's win over Centerville on Tuesday. The Sabers play Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A semifinal Friday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Class 3A state semifinal

Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)

When: Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Principal Park, Des Moines

At stake: Winner advances to the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier or No. 4 Marion. 

Probable pitching matchup: Assumption (Brandon Schlichting, sr., 7-0, 0.87 ERA) vs. Central DeWitt (Alex McAleer, jr., 7-0, 0.77 ERA)

Assumption's top players: Nick Gottilla, sr. (.370 avg., 15 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs, 13 SB); Nate Schlichting, jr. (.381 avg., 9 2B, 29 RBIs); Seth Adrian, jr. (.342 avg., 15 2B, 32 RBIs)

Central DeWitt's top players: Garrett Finley, sr. (.489 avg., 14 2B, 3 HR, 51 RBIs); Devin Hurdle, sr. (.343 avg., 13 2B, 24 RBIs, 29 SB); Jacob Swanson, sr. (.350 avg., 10 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBIs)

Need to know: The Knights are seeking their 15th trip to the title game, fourth in the last six years. They beat Boone 7-3 in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Assumption has won nine straight and 22 of its last 23. Central DeWitt, coming off an 11-1 rout over Centerville, looks for its first appearance in a title game in program history. McAleer pitched eight shutout innings in the Sabers' 16-inning substate win over West Delaware. The Sabers have won a school-record 37 games this year.

