IOWA CITY — Seth Clausen’s role for the Pleasant Valley baseball team is to be the first pitcher out of the bullpen.
With senior and Western Illinois recruit Max Slavens struggling with command and at 85 pitches after three innings, Clausen was called to take the mound and keep the second-seeded Spartans in the game against Iowa City High.
The sophomore pitched like a magician for four innings to lead the Spartans to the substate final.
Clausen left runners stranded in two straight innings, the bases loaded in the sixth and the tying run on third in the seventh to snare his third win of the season and lift PV to a 10-9 victory over the Little Hawks on Monday night at Mercer Park.
“I knew I had to keep my composure, make them make the outs,” Clausen said. “Keep the balls to the barrels.”
With a record of 24-11, the Spartans will travel to Marion and face top-seeded Linn-Mar at Oak Ridge Middle School on Wednesday for a state berth.
“We don’t quit,” PV head coach Derek Stecklein said. “We go with the mentality of you are never out of the fight. We never stop, we’re going to keep coming at you.”
Clausen couldn’t find the strike zone with consistency and it led to five walks, four wild pitches, two hit batsmen and two passed balls in his outing.
City High (25-16) had trouble bringing runs home, stranding 11 over the final five frames.
Clausen struck out back-to-back batters in the fourth, forced two groundouts in the fifth, caught Ben Steve looking in the sixth and ended the game with a groundout to ignite a celebration near the PV dugout.
“That’s sort of what Seth has done all year,” Stecklein said. “For a sophomore kid, he doesn;’t act like one. He acts like he’s been here for a few years.
“He did an unbelievable job.”
The Little Hawks made it interesting in the final frame.
An error by Slavens negated a possible game-ending double play and a run scored on a passed ball and the other on a wild pitch to make it 10-9.
With two outs and the game-tying run 90 feet away, Cade Hanrahan laid down a bunt. Clausen was caught by surprise, but fired to first in time for the final out.
“I thought I was going to have enough time right away,” Clausen said. “Got my feet underneath me and made the throw.”
PV took the lead for good in the fifth.
Jose Lara laced a single up the middle to score Kyle McDermott, who led off with a triple, for an 8-7 advantage. The junior ended the night with three hits and three RBIs
“I felt comfortable and locked in,” Lara said. “I knew he was going to keep it on the outside corner and just kept going with it.”
The Spartans added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on an Eric Clifton RBI double and Peyton Lindmark’s flare to left field.
When the game started, it went as well as Stecklein could’ve hoped for. After scoring eight runs in its substate opener against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, the bats stayed hot.
PV scored four runs on three hits and capitalized on three City High errors to grab the early lead. Lara, Lindmark, Carter Hoskins and Ryan Mumey all had RBIs in the inning.
“Our guys are seeing the ball well,” Stecklein said. “They’re doing a great job offensively.”
It didn’t take long from a response by the Little Hawks.
They followed with a five-run inning to take the lead. In the first inning combined, the two teams registered seven hits.
After PV tied it five in the second, City High responded with two runs on back-to-back passed balls from Slavens to nudge in front 7-5.
Mumey notched three hits and two RBIs while three Spartan hitters had two hits. Hoskins and Lindmark each drove in two as PV registered six extra base hits.
Now, the Spartans are one win away from a trip to Principal Park. Before the season began, they were picked to finish fourth in the MAC and are one of three conference teams still playing in the postseason.
“We’re going to go for it, give it all we got,” Lara said.