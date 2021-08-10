Clausen named captain of IHSBCA 4A all-state team

Seth Clausen had a banner season on the mound and at the plate for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team.
In what already was a storybook senior campaign that included the school's first state championship, Clausen received another honor Tuesday.
The Minnesota recruit was named captain of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 4A all-state team.
Clausen, who sported a 10-0 record and 0.81 ERA on the mound and batted .371, was one of three Spartans named to the first team.
Alex Clemons, who recently committed to South Dakota State, was selected at utility and Ryan Mumey was a first-team choice as an outfielder.
Clemons batted .389 with a team-high 19 doubles and 41 RBIs. Mumey batted .430 with 22 stolen bases.
Davenport West catcher Dominic DeLaPaz made the first team as well. DeLaPaz had a batting average of .438 with 14 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs.
Assumption's Max Stein was a first-team selection in 3A and West Liberty's Caleb Wulf made the top team in 2A.
Stein hit .439 with five doubles, 12 stolen bases and 26 RBIs. Wulf batted .520 with 13 doubles, five triples and 33 RBIs along with a 1.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts on the mound.
North Scott's Ryan Campbell (catcher) and Noah Young (outfield) were second-team selections in 4A. Davenport Central's Cade Amato (first base), North Scott's Ryan Sanders (second base), Davenport West's Jackson Huffstutler (shortstop) and Clinton's Jai Jensen (utility) were named to the third team.
In 3A, Maquoketa catcher Kannon Coakley made the second team. Central DeWitt's Boomer Johnson (pitcher) and Ben Mason (second base) were third-team selections along with Assumption's Noah Mack (utility).
Camanche's Mike Delzell (second base) and Durant's Ben Orr (utility) were second-team recipients in 2A. Durant pitcher Nate Dierickx made the third team.
In addition to Clausen, the other captains were Marion's Owen Puk (3A), Van Meter's Zach Pleggenkuhle (2A) and Remsen St. Mary's Blaine Harpenau and St. Albert's Cy Patterson (1A).