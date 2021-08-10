Clausen named captain of IHSBCA 4A all-state team

Seth Clausen had a banner season on the mound and at the plate for Pleasant Valley High School's baseball team.

In what already was a storybook senior campaign that included the school's first state championship, Clausen received another honor Tuesday.

The Minnesota recruit was named captain of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 4A all-state team.

Clausen, who sported a 10-0 record and 0.81 ERA on the mound and batted .371, was one of three Spartans named to the first team.

Alex Clemons, who recently committed to South Dakota State, was selected at utility and Ryan Mumey was a first-team choice as an outfielder.

Clemons batted .389 with a team-high 19 doubles and 41 RBIs. Mumey batted .430 with 22 stolen bases.

Davenport West catcher Dominic DeLaPaz made the first team as well. DeLaPaz had a batting average of .438 with 14 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs.

Assumption's Max Stein was a first-team selection in 3A and West Liberty's Caleb Wulf made the top team in 2A.