Clausen pitches PV baseball to state tourney

Pleasant Valley catcher Ryan Thoreson knew his pitcher, Seth Clausen, was on even before Clausen tossed his first competitive pitch.

“In the bullpen, just warming up,” Thoreson said. “He looked good in the pen, I knew he felt good. I knew it was going to be a really good day.”

Thoreson was not wrong as Clausen went out and threw a two-hit shutout of Linn-Mar on Wednesday night in the Class 4A substate final to help the Spartans advance to the state tournament for the third-straight season with a 4-0 win.

Pleasant Valley (34-4) will be the top seed of the last eight remaining teams and will play sometime on July 29.

Linn-Mar came into came this game with an overall record of 18-22 but had pulled off two road wins before taking on the Spartans.

Clausen allowed an infield hit and a base hit to right field. He struck out 11 and induced two flyouts and eight groundouts. Part of his dominating performance was due to a breaking ball that had late movement. It baffled the Lions’ hitters all game.

“He had really good feel for his curveball and he could throw it at any point in the count,” Thoreson said. “Especially this game, his breaking ball was right where it needed to be almost every time.”