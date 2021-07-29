Clausen pitches PV into state semifinals

IOWA CITY — Pleasant Valley senior starting pitcher Seth Clausen was ready for the moment in Thursday’s Class 4A state baseball quarterfinals.
Exactly a year after PV fell a run short in the quarterfinal, Clausen pitched a complete game in the top-ranked Spartans’ 5-1 win over eighth-seeded Ottumwa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
It was PV’s first state baseball win since 1980.
The Spartans (35-3) advanced to face fifth-seeded and seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (33-8) Friday at 5 p.m. PV beat Prairie 4-3 on June 8 in a game Clausen started.
On a humid day at the University of Iowa baseball field, Clausen was efficient on the mound as he worked his way to 10-0 this season. The University of Minnesota baseball commit allowed one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking none. He threw 94 pitches to complete the seven-inning win.
A year after taking the loss in a 5-4 season-ending defeat to Ankeny, Clausen was in command of the zone. The Bulldogs (30-10) had only two singles through five innings. Their only runner to get into scoring position crossed home plate in the sixth inning.
“Last year, I kind of had those first-state game jitters,” he said. “This year, it felt much more comfortable just knowing that I’ve been in this situation before. The biggest thing was just throwing the ball across the plate, not allowing free baserunners.”
Offensively, the Spartans took what the defense gave them against Ottumwa senior starter Colton McKinnon, who entered the game 6-0 with a 0.46 earned run average before eventually taking his first loss.
Two-out RBI singles from Clausen and Ryan Mumey put the Spartans up 2-0 in the first inning to gain a key early advantage. PV out-hit Ottumwa just 5-3 in the win, taking advantage of three walks, three hit batsmen, and four stolen bases.
“That’s been the name of our game this entire season,” said Clausen. “We’ve really capitalized on every opportunity we’ve gotten. It seems like throughout the big games, every single base runner that has gotten on, we’ve done something with it.”
PV scored its third run on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Clausen’s two-run single made it 5-0 in the fifth inning. Three Spartans runs came from batters who reached on a walk or were hit by a pitch.
PV senior Alex Clemons had a single, scored two runs and was hit twice.
“We took full advantage of those hit by pitches and walks,” Clemons said. “A lot of dirtball reads for us, a lot of laying down the bunt, getting the man over, and getting them in. One of the things we practice every day is getting a runner in, whether it’s from second or third, just getting the job done.”
With Clausen on the mound, the Spartans haven’t needed much at the plate. He has not allowed more than two earned runs all season.
“Having Seth on the mound is always a great thing,” Clemons said. “You know that whatever position he’s put into or puts himself into, you know he’s going to do everything right and be a dog on the mound and just fight through anything.”
It took battling through a steamy afternoon on the mound, constantly going to a towel in between pitches.
“I just had the mentality that everybody has to deal with it,” Clausen said of the humid conditions. “Having a towel out there to keep my grip was definitely a game-changer for me. Other than that, it’s just being mentally tougher than your opponent.”
At the plate, Clausen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He said the team practiced at the TBK Bank Sports Complex this week in Bettendorf to prepare for the turf in Iowa City.
Facing top-flight pitching throughout the year gave the Spartans confidence against the Ottumwa ace. Clausen said the team having a target on its back as No. 1 creates some pressure, but it’s also “a badge of honor.”
“The last two years we’ve come in as underdogs,” he said. “We’re just coming in as an experienced, older team this year. It’s just an awesome feeling. … Knowing that we’re the top team, it gives you a ton of confidence.”
Following an eight-day layoff, PV coach Derek Stecklein said the team remained focused and confident.
“Everybody is just fun to be around right now,” Stecklein said, “that confidence that we’re playing with and never-out-of-it mentality.”
Stecklein said he is still piecing together the pitching situation for the state semifinal.
On a senior-led team, Clemons was proud this group was the one to end a 41-year drought of state baseball wins.
“It’s amazing,” Clemons said. “It’s a great accomplishment for us as a team, but that’s just one step to our next goal, which is winning a state championship.”