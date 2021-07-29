Clausen pitches PV into state semifinals

With Clausen on the mound, the Spartans haven’t needed much at the plate. He has not allowed more than two earned runs all season.

“Having Seth on the mound is always a great thing,” Clemons said. “You know that whatever position he’s put into or puts himself into, you know he’s going to do everything right and be a dog on the mound and just fight through anything.”

It took battling through a steamy afternoon on the mound, constantly going to a towel in between pitches.

“I just had the mentality that everybody has to deal with it,” Clausen said of the humid conditions. “Having a towel out there to keep my grip was definitely a game-changer for me. Other than that, it’s just being mentally tougher than your opponent.”

At the plate, Clausen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He said the team practiced at the TBK Bank Sports Complex this week in Bettendorf to prepare for the turf in Iowa City.

Facing top-flight pitching throughout the year gave the Spartans confidence against the Ottumwa ace. Clausen said the team having a target on its back as No. 1 creates some pressure, but it’s also “a badge of honor.”