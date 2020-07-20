Clausen, Spartans handle Lancers

Seth Clausen was ready for the challenge Monday.
The Pleasant Valley junior knew North Scott’s lineup would present a test in an Iowa Class 4A substate semifinal and the right-handed pitcher delivered, striking out 10 Lancers over six innings in the Spartans’ 7 -2 victory over Lancers.
“I knew I was going to have come out and execute my pitches. North Scott is a good team, has good hitters, so I knew I had to be ready to compete,’’ Clausen said after sending Pleasant Valley into a substate final Wednesday night at Iowa City Liberty.
“It’s a gift to still be out here playing. It’s been that way all season and I don’t take it for granted. We’re doing this for our seniors, trying as hard as we can to make it happen for them.’’
Clausen and Barrett Lindmark, who retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, set that tone from start.
In a three-hit victory, the pair combined to strikeout 12 batters and walk just two on a night when things felt good from the start for Clausen.
“From the first pitch I threw, I felt good and felt confident,’’ Clausen said. “I was able to get all of my pitches over and just felt in control. It was what I was hoping it would be.’’
In a match-up between Mississippi Athletic Conference teams which split during the regular season, the Spartans’ Jack Young pushed the first run across when he drove a one-out single up the middle in the third inning.
Carson Albrecht, who had beat out an infield single for the first of his two hits the game, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Micek before giving Pleasant Valley a lead it would not relinquish.
“We’re always confident when Seth is on the mound, but we knew coming in we would have to compete up to our ability and make some things happen on the bases,’’ Young said. “We felt like if we could be aggressive and apply some pressure on the base paths, we could help ourselves.’’
The Spartans opened a 3-0 lead in the fourth after Ryan Mumey led off with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch before Albrecht drove a run in with a sacrifice fly.
North Scott cut that PV lead to single run in the top of the fifth when Parker Ruth opened the inning with a single and scored on a triple to the corner in right by Cody Sunny.
An error allowed Sunny to score, but Pleasant Valley added to its 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in both of the bottom half of the fifth and the sixth.
A run-scoring double by Alex Clemons in the fifth and a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Clausen in the sixth helped the Spartans (12-11) grow its advantage in a pair of innings which both saw PV runs score on errors.
“We did some good things offensively and I liked how we answered when they scored. And Seth, he had a good command of the zone all night,’’ Pleasant Valley coach Derek Stecklein said. “That was a pretty good combination for us.’’
The Lancers’ Jake Mattthaidess challenged the Spartans as well, striking out eight batters while scattering seven hits over six innings.
“They had a good guy on the mound, but we were able to get some big hits,’’ Young said. “It puts us in a good spot.’’
A 7 p.m. game Wednesday at Liberty, a 10-5 team which has not played a postseason game yet after Muscatine had its season end early because of a COVID-19 situation, now stands between Pleasant Valley and its second straight state berth.
