Clausen, Spartans handle Lancers

Carson Albrecht, who had beat out an infield single for the first of his two hits the game, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Micek before giving Pleasant Valley a lead it would not relinquish.

“We’re always confident when Seth is on the mound, but we knew coming in we would have to compete up to our ability and make some things happen on the bases,’’ Young said. “We felt like if we could be aggressive and apply some pressure on the base paths, we could help ourselves.’’

The Spartans opened a 3-0 lead in the fourth after Ryan Mumey led off with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch before Albrecht drove a run in with a sacrifice fly.

North Scott cut that PV lead to single run in the top of the fifth when Parker Ruth opened the inning with a single and scored on a triple to the corner in right by Cody Sunny.

An error allowed Sunny to score, but Pleasant Valley added to its 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in both of the bottom half of the fifth and the sixth.

A run-scoring double by Alex Clemons in the fifth and a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Clausen in the sixth helped the Spartans (12-11) grow its advantage in a pair of innings which both saw PV runs score on errors.