Pleasant Valley's Eric Clifton saw substantial playing time at the lower levels in football and baseball during his first two seasons of high school.
By his junior year when he reached the varsity, Clifton was more a spectator than participant on game nights.
The undersized offensive lineman hardly saw the field for a seven-win football team. The catcher recorded only 19 at-bats for a .500 baseball squad.
Clifton could have taken the easy path and called it quits on his competitive athletic career.
Instead, he did a thorough self-assessment.
"It was pretty eye-opening for me that I needed to put in the work in order to get to where I wanted to be," Clifton said.
Clifton dedicated himself to the weight room. He gained strength, speed, quickness and confidence.
It has translated into an extraordinary senior year.
The 205-pound left tackle started every game in football and was second team all-district.
On the baseball diamond, Clifton emerged into a first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference and first team all-district selection. He has helped PV reach the state tournament for the first time in 16 seasons.
Clifton will be behind the plate when the Spartans face second-ranked Iowa City West in a Class 4A quarterfinal at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in Des Moines at Principal Park.
"For me, it is satisfying what I've done has equated into these honors," Clifton said. "It has shown me a lesson in my life that working hard, working a lot and working smarter will pay off in the end."
The Spartans were short on catching depth coming into the season. First-year coach Derek Stecklein told Clifton it was essential to keep his body healthy.
Clifton has caught at least 90 percent of the innings in PV's 36-game season.
"His mentality is the biggest thing," Stecklein said. "He's just hard-nosed, puts his head down and goes to work."
Teammates saw it on the football field. They witnessed it in the weight room.
"He critiqued his game in the offseason, took every practice seriously and spent a lot of time improving," second baseman Peyton Lindmark said. "It wasn't all there for him last year, but you could see it coming in the offseason."
Still, his bat was a question mark.
PV had a designated hitter for Clifton on multiple occasions early in the season.
Clifton spent ample time working with coach Mitch Lawson improving some fundamentals in his swing. He slowed his hands and bat down in his pre-pitch routine. He was relying too much on his shoulders rather than his hands and wrists.
"That helped me time up the baseball more and stay on it better," Clifton said.
When the Spartans were struggling to score runs, Stecklein jumbled the lineup. Clifton earned his opportunity and has thrived as the No. 2 hitter.
Clifton sports a .359 average, drawn 10 walks, been plunked eight times and has recorded a team-high seven sacrifices. His .464 on-base percentage is third best on the roster.
"He's in the running to be an all-state catcher now, and I wouldn't say a lot of people saw that coming," Lindmark said. "He's a competitive guy, so we knew he had it in him. He's played a big role for us."
Clifton is one of 10 seniors on PV's roster. Lindmark, Max Slavens, Ely Adams, Carter Hoskins and Kyle McDermott also are in the starting lineup.
The class was 14-22 as freshmen, 21-19 as sophomores and 20-21 last year.
Now it gets to end their careers on the biggest stage for an Iowa high school baseball player.
"Just to be able to create this culture with these guys, coach Stecklein and the other coaches, it is special," Slavens said. "We grew up playing together and now we've done something special like this. It wasn't expected of us."
Stecklein thought otherwise.
When he took over the position last October, the former Iowa graduate assistant saw a team of talent and experience. It just needed to be channeled in the right direction.
"The toughest part was getting them to believe it was there," Stecklein said. "We haven't been able to put all three phases together in the past with pitching, hitting and defense, but we really have this year."
Clifton epitomizes that.
Besides his average and workload, Clifton has thrown out nearly 30 percent of potential base stealers. He's caught a pitching staff whose ERA is 3.23.
Because of his senior season surge, baseball is not in his future.
Clifton will attend the University of Iowa in the fall and study business. There could be an opportunity to serve as the Hawkeyes' bullpen catcher.
It makes him savor the stretch run.
"I'm going to cherish it," he said. "I'm going to make it as memorable as possible and have as good a time with my teammates for as long as I can this week."