Clinton duo earns first team all-state honors

For the second consecutive year, Joe Simpson and Caleb Banowetz earned a spot on the first team of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state squads.

Simpson, who just finished his junior season for Clinton, was selected as a first-team outfielder in Class 4A. He batted .521, fourth best in the state, and finished with a state-best 37 stolen bases.

Banowetz collected first-team honors in Class 1A at utility. The Calamus-Wheatland senior was 4-1 with a 0.52 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. He also batted .405 and walked a team-high 19 times. He'll continue his career at Kirkwood Community College this fall.

Clinton's Max Holy, named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year last month, was the other first-team selection from the area. The senior shortstop batted a conference-best .561 with six extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and didn't strike out in 79 plate appearances.

Among the second-team choices from the area were North Scott's Graysen Drezek (pitcher/4A), Pleasant Valley's Seth Clausen (utility/4A), Central DeWitt's Alex McAleer (pitcher/3A), Assumption's Seth Adrian (catcher/3A) and Durant's Nate Dierickx (utility/2A).