You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clinton's Holy named MAC player of the year
MAC BASEBALL

Clinton's Holy named MAC player of the year

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton's Max Holy led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in batting average, on-base percentage and never struck out in 57 at-bats this summer.

The senior shortstop was rewarded as the conference's player of the year Thursday night in voting by the league's head coaches.

Holy batted .561 with six extra-base hits and a team-high 20 RBIs. He also drew 17 walks, second most on Clinton's roster.

He was joined on the first team by two teammates in Joe Simpson (outfield) and Jai Jensen (utility). Clinton finished with a 13-8 record.

League champion Davenport Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley each had three players chosen to the first team as well.

Pitcher Alex Pollmiller, catcher Seth Adrian and outfielder Justin Saskowski represent the Knights.

Pitcher Graysen Drezek, first baseman Parker Ruth and outfielder Carter Wenck made the top team for the Lancers.

State-qualifying PV was led by Jack Young (third base), Ryan Mumey (outfield) and Seth Clausen (utility).

Holy, Simpson, Drezek and Young are repeat first-team selections.

Davenport West pitcher Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston and Bettendorf infielder Luke Bohonek were the other first-team selections. Bohonek was the only freshman named to any of the top two teams.

Assumption's Greg Thissen was voted as the coach of the year. He led the Knights to a 20-5 record and a substate final appearance in Class 3A.

All-MAC baseball teams

First Team

Pitchers -- Graysen Drezek, sr., North Scott; Alex Pollmiller, jr. Assumption; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, sr., Dav. West

Catcher -- Seth Adrian, sr., Assumption

First Base -- Parker Ruth, jr., North Scott

Second Base -- Luke Bohonek, fr., Bettendorf

Third Base -- Jack Young, sr., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop -- Max Holy, sr., Clinton

Outfield -- Ryan Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley; Justin Saskowski, so., Assumption; Joe Simpson, jr., Clinton; Carter Wenck, sr., North Scott

Utility -- Jai Jensen, so., Clinton; Seth Clausen, jr., Pleasant Valley

Second Team

Pitchers -- Keegan Shovlain, so., Assumption; Jace Howard, jr., Clinton; Chance Dreyer, so., Dav. West

Catcher -- Donovan Weaver, sr., Dav. North

First Base -- Josh Dieckman, jr., Muscatine

Second Base -- Barrett Lindmark, so., Pleasant Valley

Third Base -- Zach Garton, jr., Bettendorf

Shortstop -- Jackson Huffstutler, jr., Dav. West

Outfield -- Nate Schlichting, sr., Assumption; Drew Micek, so., Pleasant Valley; Jack West, sr., Dav. North; Peyton Thompson, jr., Dav. West

Utility -- Jaydon Noriega, jr., Dav. North.; Noah Weiman, sr., Assumption

Honorable mention

Assumption -- JJ Stratman, so.; Grant Simpson, sr.; Tyler Maro, jr.

Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.; Andrew Wall, sr.

Clinton -- Addison Binnie, fr.; Jasper Luckritz, sr.; Logan Mulholland, so.

Dav Central -- Maddox Sullivan, 8th; Mason Gersdorf, sr.; Aidan Fitzgibbon, sr.

Dav North -- Griffin Leibold, sr.; Blake Gaskey, jr.; Jacob Lechvar, jr.

Dav West -- Dominick DeLaPaz, jr.; RJ Molloy, jr.; Noah Downing, sr.

Muscatine -- Noah Yahn, jr.; Jaime Martinez, so.; Zach Eversmeyer, sr.

North Scott -- Jake Matthaidess, sr.; Sam Skarich, so.; Luke Haedt, sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Andrew Doyle, sr.; Jose Lara, sr.; Ryan Thoreson, so.

Player of the Year -- Max Holy, Clinton, sr.

Coach of the Year -- Greg Thissen, Assumption

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News