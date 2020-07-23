Clinton's Holy named MAC player of the year

Clinton's Max Holy led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in batting average, on-base percentage and never struck out in 57 at-bats this summer.
The senior shortstop was rewarded as the conference's player of the year Thursday night in voting by the league's head coaches.
Holy batted .561 with six extra-base hits and a team-high 20 RBIs. He also drew 17 walks, second most on Clinton's roster.
He was joined on the first team by two teammates in Joe Simpson (outfield) and Jai Jensen (utility). Clinton finished with a 13-8 record.
League champion Davenport Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley each had three players chosen to the first team as well.
Pitcher Alex Pollmiller, catcher Seth Adrian and outfielder Justin Saskowski represent the Knights.
Pitcher Graysen Drezek, first baseman Parker Ruth and outfielder Carter Wenck made the top team for the Lancers.
State-qualifying PV was led by Jack Young (third base), Ryan Mumey (outfield) and Seth Clausen (utility).
Holy, Simpson, Drezek and Young are repeat first-team selections.
Davenport West pitcher Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston and Bettendorf infielder Luke Bohonek were the other first-team selections. Bohonek was the only freshman named to any of the top two teams.
Assumption's Greg Thissen was voted as the coach of the year. He led the Knights to a 20-5 record and a substate final appearance in Class 3A.
All-MAC baseball teams
First Team
Pitchers -- Graysen Drezek, sr., North Scott; Alex Pollmiller, jr. Assumption; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, sr., Dav. West
Catcher -- Seth Adrian, sr., Assumption
First Base -- Parker Ruth, jr., North Scott
Second Base -- Luke Bohonek, fr., Bettendorf
Third Base -- Jack Young, sr., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop -- Max Holy, sr., Clinton
Outfield -- Ryan Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley; Justin Saskowski, so., Assumption; Joe Simpson, jr., Clinton; Carter Wenck, sr., North Scott
Utility -- Jai Jensen, so., Clinton; Seth Clausen, jr., Pleasant Valley
Second Team
Pitchers -- Keegan Shovlain, so., Assumption; Jace Howard, jr., Clinton; Chance Dreyer, so., Dav. West
Catcher -- Donovan Weaver, sr., Dav. North
First Base -- Josh Dieckman, jr., Muscatine
Second Base -- Barrett Lindmark, so., Pleasant Valley
Third Base -- Zach Garton, jr., Bettendorf
Shortstop -- Jackson Huffstutler, jr., Dav. West
Outfield -- Nate Schlichting, sr., Assumption; Drew Micek, so., Pleasant Valley; Jack West, sr., Dav. North; Peyton Thompson, jr., Dav. West
Utility -- Jaydon Noriega, jr., Dav. North.; Noah Weiman, sr., Assumption
Honorable mention
Assumption -- JJ Stratman, so.; Grant Simpson, sr.; Tyler Maro, jr.
Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.; Andrew Wall, sr.
Clinton -- Addison Binnie, fr.; Jasper Luckritz, sr.; Logan Mulholland, so.
Dav Central -- Maddox Sullivan, 8th; Mason Gersdorf, sr.; Aidan Fitzgibbon, sr.
Dav North -- Griffin Leibold, sr.; Blake Gaskey, jr.; Jacob Lechvar, jr.
Dav West -- Dominick DeLaPaz, jr.; RJ Molloy, jr.; Noah Downing, sr.
Muscatine -- Noah Yahn, jr.; Jaime Martinez, so.; Zach Eversmeyer, sr.
North Scott -- Jake Matthaidess, sr.; Sam Skarich, so.; Luke Haedt, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Andrew Doyle, sr.; Jose Lara, sr.; Ryan Thoreson, so.
Player of the Year -- Max Holy, Clinton, sr.
Coach of the Year -- Greg Thissen, Assumption
