Clinton's Holy named MAC player of the year

Clinton's Max Holy led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in batting average, on-base percentage and never struck out in 57 at-bats this summer.

The senior shortstop was rewarded as the conference's player of the year Thursday night in voting by the league's head coaches.

Holy batted .561 with six extra-base hits and a team-high 20 RBIs. He also drew 17 walks, second most on Clinton's roster.

He was joined on the first team by two teammates in Joe Simpson (outfield) and Jai Jensen (utility). Clinton finished with a 13-8 record.

League champion Davenport Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley each had three players chosen to the first team as well.

Pitcher Alex Pollmiller, catcher Seth Adrian and outfielder Justin Saskowski represent the Knights.

Pitcher Graysen Drezek, first baseman Parker Ruth and outfielder Carter Wenck made the top team for the Lancers.

State-qualifying PV was led by Jack Young (third base), Ryan Mumey (outfield) and Seth Clausen (utility).

Holy, Simpson, Drezek and Young are repeat first-team selections.