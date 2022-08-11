Cochran steps down at Camanche

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, Darryl Cochran is stepping down from his role as the head baseball coach at Camanche High School after 23 seasons.

Cochran, who spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Camanche before moving into the head coaching role in 1999, passed Dan Bolte to become the program's career wins leader in June.

He completes his career with 333 victories, guiding the Storm to a 12-11 record during a 2022 season that ended with an appearance in an Iowa Class 2A district championship game.

Cochran guided Camanche to the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals in 2021 and was part of the coaching staff at the school when it made its previous state tourney appearance in 1997.

"Coach Cochran has been a part of Camanche and the baseball program for almost 30 years, and we are grateful for his commitment and dedication,'' Camanche activities director Meg Schebler said in a statement announcing Cochran's decision to step down. "He has set the standard for the entire coaching staff and has been a valuable mentor to his players and colleagues alike.''

In his resignation letter, Cochran said he "really enjoyed'' the opportunity to coach baseball at Camanche.

He thanked the administrators, coaches, players, parents and fans who participated in and supported the program over the years.

"I am proud of what we were able to accomplish on and off the field,'' Cochran wrote. "I have a lot of great memories that I'll never forget.''